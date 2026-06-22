Webcast Auction Features Premier Mold Making and CNC Machining Assets from Model Die & Mold, Inc.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maynards Industries, in conjunction with Prestige Equipment and Miedema Asset Management Group's Orbitbid.com, will conduct a global webcast auction of the assets of Model Die & Mold, Inc., a leading manufacturer specializing in the custom design and production of medium-to-large compression molds, plastic injection molds, carbon fiber molds, and die-cast dies. The auction will take place July 23, 2026, from the company's facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

2015 Linmax RG5-1625 Overhead Gantry Milling Machine 2017 Tarus GDTTC510-6XRT CNC Deephole Gun Drilling Machine

This sale represents a unique opportunity for mold makers, tool and die manufacturers, automotive suppliers, aerospace companies, and precision machining operations to acquire high-quality CNC machinery and support equipment from a world-class mold manufacturing operation. Featured assets include 5-Axis CNC Machining Capabilities, Parpas CNC gantry mills, Tarus deep-hole drilling and gun drilling machines, Makino EDM equipment, Linmax gantry milling systems, hydraulic spotting and tryout presses, CNC bridge mills, horizontal and vertical machining centers, inspection equipment, toolroom assets, forklifts, compressors, and an extensive inventory of tooling and accessories.

The live webcast auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET on July 23, enabling bidders from around the globe to participate in real time. Inspection opportunities will be available prior to the sale by appointment and during scheduled preview times.

"This auction represents an exceptional opportunity for manufacturers worldwide to acquire proven, large-capacity mold making and machining equipment from a highly respected operation," said Taso Sofikitis, CEO of Maynards Industries. "The breadth and quality of assets—ranging from advanced gantry milling systems to EDM technology and spotting presses—make this one of the most compelling single-day auctions in the mold manufacturing sector this year."

Bidders can access detailed equipment listings, photos, and registration information through the online auction platform. With global participation expected, early registration is encouraged. Go to: https://maynards.com/collections/current-auctions/products/model-die-mold-inc

About Maynards Industries

Founded in 1902, Maynards Industries is a global leader in industrial auctions, asset management, and appraisal services. The company supports manufacturers worldwide with plant liquidations, surplus asset sales, valuations, and turnkey disposition strategies across a wide range of industries.

About Prestige Equipment

Prestige Equipment is a leading provider of used metalworking machinery, specializing in asset recovery, industrial auctions, and equipment sales. The company connects buyers and sellers of high-quality manufacturing assets across North America and international markets.

About Miedema Asset Management Group / Orbitbid

Miedema Asset Management Group operates Orbitbid, a premier online auction platform focused on industrial equipment, commercial assets, and business liquidations.

Contact:

Mario Mazzuca

248-569-9781

[email protected]

SOURCE Maynards Industries