Maynards Industries in Partnership with Global Equipment International, Holland Industrial Group, and Loeb Equipment to Auction Innovative Wheat Straw Pulp Manufacturing Assets

DAYTON, Wash., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in Dayton, WA in the heart of one of the densest wheat farming regions, pioneering company Columbia Pulp was set to be the first full scale straw pulp mill in North America. The purpose of the facility was to produce high-quality, commodity, and specialty straw pulp for direct sale to paper and packaging manufacturers as an alternative to traditional wood-based pulp material. The pulp produced by Columbia Pulp had quality specifications equal to or better than virgin hardwood pulp or recycled pulp.

Columbia Pulp - Innovative Wheat Straw Pulp Manufacturing Plant

After being placed into Receivership in April of 2022 and failed attempts to sell the mill to a strategic party for ongoing operations, a live webcast public auction has been scheduled for February 15th, 2024, starting at 10:00 am PT.

With approximate costs of $183.9 million to build the mill, Columbia Pulp shut down less than a year after operations began in 2019. "This marks an amazing opportunity for manufacturers to take advantage and purchase the lightly used like-new state-of-the-art equipment of Columbia Pulp," said Nyk Westbrook, VP of Business Development of Maynards Industries.

Equipment Highlights:

2018 Rosenblad Design Group Multi-Effect Evaporator System

2018 Victor Energy 90,000 Lbs/Hr Natural Gas Boiler

2018 Howden 6.7 MW Twin Series Steam Turbine and AC Generator

2017 Cummins 1,400 kW Natural Gas Generator

Hymac Model 100 HP-SF Wetlap Machine

120" Press Technologies 120-WT Twin Wire Wedge Thickener Press

2018 Warren & Baerg Grinding and Metering System for Straw Recycling

2018 SPX NC Class Cooling Tower

(2) 2018 Andritz 50-1CP Single Disk Refiners

Various Large-Sized Stainless Steel and Steel Tanks

(3) Sabre Mfg. GT-452 Frac Tanks

Interested parties and potential bidders are invited to participate in the public auction, which is expected to attract attention from within the industry and beyond. For more information about the sale, specific details about the asset being offered, and to register for the auction, please visit: www.maynards.com. For questions, please reach out to Nyk Westbrook at [email protected] or (818) 738-0800.

This auction sale is being conducted by Maynards Industries in partnership with Global Equipment International, Holland Industrial Group, and Loeb Equipment.

SOURCE Maynards Industries