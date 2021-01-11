Maynestreet Networking Saves Small Businesses & Profit Margins During COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real business engagement is important to the team at Maynestreet , a brand-new platform that offers affordable virtual events with positive outcomes. During the month of January 2021, the normal $9 fee is reduced to $7 to help business owners and marketing professionals try-out Maynestreet.

maynestreet.com

Maynestreet is the leader when it comes to participating in today's digital business district. The company is hosting effective virtual events in 40 cities and with no membership fee. Maynestreet focuses on helping people find and develop quality business connections using Maynestreet Hosts, which help to create connections and facilitate productivity within all networking meetings.

"Maynestreet connects members with members - either locally or nationally. Right now, when most are working from home, knowing where connections are to help develop business leads is vital and it needs to be done on a platform that has the highest level for ROI- which is our platform, Maynestreet," said Tanya Vece, Media Manager for Maynestreet.

Maynestreet is unique because of the thoughtfulness and purpose provided by the platform in the pre-planning stages. Right now, many business owners are struggling, as are marketing liaisons, because they can't interact with people at traditional events. With Maynestreet, people can have access to quality connections for as little as seven dollars - which is incredibly needed for small business owners or marketing professionals whose livelihood depends on referral resources.

"The events revolve around our hosts taking people from one virtual room to another to keep the networking going and to maximize a participant's time and attendance. We want all people to leave knowing they made a connection that will benefit them directly," finished Vece.

Maynestreet's mixers are focused on small groups to help people better connect with impactful introductions. The platform also offers a 'Zappy Hour' event, which is a cocktail social hour over Zoom with the capability to bring 300 people together for announcements and more. A bonus feature for Maynestreet is the capability to meet certain time requirements for different industries. For example, if someone is running their store from 8am until 8pm, they wouldn't be able to attend a 5pm networking event.

