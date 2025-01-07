Mayo Clinic Diet Enhances Weight Management Program with New Personalized Features for 2025

Evidence-based updates include tools to support sustainable health habits and medication-assisted weight loss

ROCHESTER, Minn., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mayo Clinic Diet, a science-driven weight management program rooted in Mayo Clinic's healthcare expertise and one of the top-ranked diets of 2025 according to US News & World Report, is introducing new features in 2025 to enhance user success and adapt to evolving health trends. These updates focus on personalization and accessibility, aligning with Mayo Clinic's mission to deliver innovative, evidence-based health solutions.

"Personalization is critical to long-term success in weight management," says Dr. Donald Hensrud, M.D., M.S., Medical Editor of The Mayo Clinic Diet. "These updates reflect our commitment to helping individuals achieve their goals through accessible, science-backed tools."

Highlights of the 2025 Updates:

Daily Diet Score: A 100-point system launched on December 26, 2024 , to help users monitor adherence to healthy habits, including balanced meals, regular activity, and tracking progress. Gamification features, such as streaks and celebratory milestones, foster engagement and motivation.

A 100-point system launched on , to help users monitor adherence to healthy habits, including balanced meals, regular activity, and tracking progress. Gamification features, such as streaks and celebratory milestones, foster engagement and motivation. Customizable Meal Plans: Enhanced flexibility allows users to tailor their meal plans by swapping, favoriting, or freestyling meals. A companion guide and webinar provide support for sustainable meal planning.

Enhanced flexibility allows users to tailor their meal plans by swapping, favoriting, or freestyling meals. A companion guide and webinar provide support for sustainable meal planning. Companion Program Integration: Starting January 2025 , the program will integrate its companion offering for users of weight-loss medications, such as semaglutide or tirzepatide, into the digital platform, supporting tailored weight management strategies.

Research underscores the Mayo Clinic Diet's efficacy, with members achieving 80% greater weight loss compared to participants of an in-person program. The program's comprehensive approach incorporates 15 medically-supported habits targeting nutrition, activity, and behavior change, helping participants build a foundation for lasting health improvements.

The Mayo Clinic Diet members are motivated to lose weight 'for their health' (90%), 'to feel good' (85%), and for 'longevity' (73%). These insights were behind the design of the new Mayo Clinic Diet features, to ensure that Americans have the choice of credible, science-backed programs that focus on lifelong habits when interest in weight loss programs peaks in the New Year.

For more information about the Mayo Clinic Diet or to calculate a personalized Diet Score, visit DietScore.com .

About Mayo Clinic:

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.

For more information, visit https://www.mayoclinic.org .

About Digital Wellness

For over 15 years, the accredited professional healthcare experts at Digital Wellness have delivered exceptional outcomes to both consumers and enterprise, establishing Digital Wellness as one of the most published, respected and empowering health platforms in the world. Founded by Scott Penn and reinforced by collaborations with the Mayo Clinic and other quality institutions, Digital Wellness has a strong history of investing in health and wellness research and innovations.

In addition to powering the Mayo Clinic Diet, Digital Wellness works with pharmaceutical companies, corporations, and the government to provide chronic disease management programs.

About Mayo Clinic Diet

The Mayo Clinic Diet is the only weight loss program that features a comprehensive, whole-health menu program developed and approved by Mayo Clinic. It features flexible meal plans that fit into any lifestyle as well as easy-to-prepare recipes. The New Mayo Clinic Diet has been designed to help participants make lasting, meaningful changes to their behavior so they can lead a healthier life.

For more information, visit https://diet.mayoclinic.org/us

