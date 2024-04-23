Spotlights the Risks of Relying Solely on GLP-1 Medications for Healthy Weight Loss

ROCHESTER, Minn., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent survey conducted by the Mayo Clinic Diet , a staggering 59% of respondents identified not finding the right weight loss program as the primary barrier to shedding pounds effectively. This revelation, coupled with the increasing use of weight loss medications like Ozempic alone, without physician guidance or comprehensive lifestyle program, has sparked concerns among experts.

Mayo Clinic Diet Survey Spotlights Important Correlation Between Weight Loss Medication and Behavioral Support Programs

The Mayo Clinic Diet survey, which polled 13,013 adults actively seeking or using weight-loss medications, underscores the pressing need for a more comprehensive and holistic approach to weight management. Despite the growing popularity of GLP-1 medications experts caution against relying solely on this technique without important support.

Dr. Donald Hensrud, an associate professor of nutrition and preventive medicine at Mayo Clinic and author of The Mayo Clinic Diet, emphasizes, "The FDA approved GLP-1 medications for weight loss as part of a weight-management program: they were never designed to go it alone."

While the ease of weight loss associated with GLP-1s is pervasive in advertising and social media, Mayo Clinic's Tara Schmidt, Lead Dietitian for the Mayo Clinic Diet, warns of the potential risks when not incorporating an online support program that puts quality nutrition first. "Just taking weight loss medications without proper nutritional support can lead to unwelcome side effects, ranging from short-term symptoms like nausea to more concerning issues like muscle loss and malnutrition."

The survey also revealed that 78% aimed to improve their health with a diet, 75% wanted to look and feel good, and 71% aimed to lose a significant amount of weight as their top goals. Using weight loss medications with a support program that includes dietary recommendations and other features is much more likely to help people reach their goal of improving their health compared to using weight loss medications alone.

In response to the growing demand for support, digital programs have emerged as a promising solution. Dr. Hensrud states, "Digital support programs can help people be more successful at achieving their weight loss goals. We've found that people who use the Mayo Clinic Diet digital platform lose 80% more weight at 6 months than patients who rely on in-person appointments. Our members have access to the platform 24/7 and can utilize various tracking tools."

The findings from the Mayo Clinic Diet survey serve as a wake-up call for both healthcare providers and individuals seeking effective weight loss solutions. It highlights the critical importance of pairing weight loss medications like GLP-1s with a comprehensive support program that focuses on lifestyle changes and holistic well-being.

The Mayo Clinic Diet has been recognized as a best diet program for several years in a row by U.S. News and World Report. The Mayo Clinic Diet for Weight-Loss Medication has a number of new features and benefits including:

A 24-week support program tailored for members taking weight-loss medications.

The exclusive ebook The Mayo Clinic Diet: Weight-Loss Medications Edition.

Choice of 7 meal plans including a new Protein Balance menu specially designed for those on weight-loss medications.

Tools to track progress and log your meals, exercise, measurements, and body weight.

Access to the unparalleled educational content and expertise of the Mayo Clinic.

NEW Mayo Clinic Diet 2024 Weight Loss Group Coaching Series.

One Mayo Clinic Diet member, Donna Cooper, commented on the combined success of her weight loss along with improved health markers. "I chose this program because it was the best medically-sound plan." she explained. "When my doctor told me I was prediabetic, I knew I needed to do something. After being on the Mayo Clinic Diet, I am no longer prediabetic," she said happily. "My A1C dropped to normal range, and my doctor said all my results are at optimum function levels. These are the best blood test results I have had in 10 years. I'm so happy."

For those who need access to medications, the Mayo Clinic Diet platform provides all of the support noted above, as well as:

1:1 video visits with board-certified physicians from Amwell

Weight-loss medication prescription and refills, if clinically appropriate

Lab test to confirm suitability for medication

Help submitting insurance forms for prescriptions

Clinical monitoring to ensure members stay on track

The Mayo Clinic Diet is based on the #1 New York Times best-selling book and online program that consistently ranks as a U.S. News & World Report 'Best Diet.'

For more information on the Mayo Clinic Diet and its digital support platform, visit:

https://diet.mayoclinic.org/us/

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and provides compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.

About Digital Wellness

For over 15 years, the accredited professional healthcare experts at Digital Wellness have delivered exceptional outcomes to both consumers and enterprise, establishing Digital Wellness as one of the most published, respected and empowering health platforms in the world.

Founded by Scott Penn, and reinforced by collaborations with the Mayo Clinic and other quality institutions, Digital Wellness has a strong history of investing in health and wellness research and innovations.

In addition to powering the Mayo Clinic Diet, Digital Wellness works with pharmaceutical companies, corporations, and the government to provide chronic disease management programs.

About Mayo Clinic Diet

The New Mayo Clinic Diet is the only weight loss program that features a comprehensive, whole-health menu program developed and approved by Mayo Clinic. It features flexible meal plans that fit into any lifestyle as well as easy-to-prepare recipes. The New Mayo Clinic Diet has been designed to help participants make lasting, meaningful changes to their behavior so they can lead a healthier life.

Press Contact:

Lynn Munroe

8455481211

SOURCE Mayo Clinic