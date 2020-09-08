Mayo Clinic Taps Into Iconic Voice Of Viola Davis To Deliver A Powerful Message

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayo Clinic continues to position itself as a beacon of hope for patients, today unveiling its latest extension to the You Know Where to Go campaign in partnership with actress and activist Viola Davis.

Taking a bolder, more reassuring tone than in previous work, " The Power of Answers " is stunningly mesmerizing, aiming to visualize the impact of certainty on a mind consumed by the unknown.

Grounded in research, innovation, and teamwork, Mayo Clinic is a true leader in the medical field specializing in an integrated care model leading to an accurate diagnosis for patients.

With a relationship spanning three years, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York continues to champion its Disruption® DNA, working alongside Mayo Clinic to challenge the medical category conventions of advertising. The result: a scientifically informed artistic interpretation of the power of an answer in a patient's mind.

Leaning into Mayo Clinic's innovative and tech-forward mission, TBWA\Chiat\Day NY and production company Psyop developed the images seen in the film taking inspiration from imaging tractography software (Trackvis), MRI data and 3D modeling.

Sherri Gilligan, Chief Marketing Officer at Mayo Clinic notes, "While Mayo Clinic can't promise each patient a cure, we can uncover answers that spark hope and optimism for those who have seen so little. This campaign holds an incredibly powerful brand message that speaks to who we are at our core: an organization on the relentless pursuit of answers for our patients."

Walter Connelly, TBWA\Chiat\Day NY Executive Creative Director, adds "We wanted to fuse science and art to show the journey of the unknown to the known. The visualization of a beautiful collection of synapses firing was the red thread throughout the work, tying everything together. It illustrates the power of an answer, the power of Mayo Clinic."

"The Power of Answers" will run across digital, OOH and social from September 8 to December 2020.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is not just another healthcare institution. It is an icon in the world of medicine. With a rich, 150+ year history, Mayo Clinic holds an ages-old reputation for solving the most serious and complex medical diagnosis. U.S. News and World Report consistently ranks Mayo Clinic as the #1 hospital in America. But Mayo Clinic is so much more than a number. Their unique team-based, cross-specialty approach, world class physicians and relentless dedication to patients have rightfully propelled the brand not only to a #1 ranking, but beyond - into a category all its own. There are 3 main clinic locations - Rochester, MN, Jacksonville, FL and Phoenix, AZ.

About TBWA\Chiat\Day New York

Known as the Disruption® Company, TBWA\Chiat\Day NY is the New York office of the TBWA global collective. Named to AdAge's A-list in 2019 and 2020 and recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, we help brands find strategic and creative white space through the power of Disruption.

Clients include adidas, Bubly, Brooklyn Film Festival, Columbia Journalism Review, Dial, Got2b, Hilton, Mayo Clinic, Mountain Dew, Nissan, One Love Foundation, Snuggle, TD Bank, Thomson Reuters and Travelers.

