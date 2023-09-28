Mayo Clinic to deploy and test Microsoft generative AI tools

Microsoft Corp.

28 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

ROCHESTER, Minn. and REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayo Clinic, a world leader in healthcare known for its commitment to innovation, is among the first healthcare organizations to deploy Microsoft 365 Copilot. This new generative AI service combines the power of large language models (LLMs) with organizational data from Microsoft 365 to enable new levels of productivity in the enterprise.

Mayo Clinic is testing the Microsoft 365 Copilot Early Access Program with hundreds of its clinical staff, doctors and healthcare workers.

"Microsoft 365 Copilot has the ability to transform work across virtually every industry so people can focus on the most important work and help move their organizations forward," said Colette Stallbaumer, general manager, Microsoft 365. "We're excited to be helping customers like Mayo Clinic achieve their goals."

Generative AI has the potential to support Mayo Clinic's vision to transform healthcare. For example, generative AI can help doctors automate form-filling tasks. Administrative demands continue to burden healthcare providers, taking up valuable time that could be used to provide more focused care to patients. Microsoft 365 Copilot has the potential to give healthcare providers valuable time back by automating tasks.

Mayo Clinic is one of the first to start working with Copilot tools to enable staff experience across apps like Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel and more. Microsoft 365 Copilot combines the power of LLMs with data in the Microsoft 365 apps, including calendars, emails, chats, documents and meeting transcripts, to turn words into a powerful productivity tool.

"Privacy, ethics and safety are at the forefront of Mayo Clinic's work with generative AI and large language models," said Cris Ross, chief information officer at Mayo Clinic. "Using AI-powered tech will enhance Mayo Clinic's ability to lead the transformation of healthcare while focusing on what matters most — providing the best possible care to our patients."

As a leader in healthcare, Mayo Clinic is always looking for new ways to improve patient care. By using generative AI and LLMs, Mayo Clinic will be able to offer its teams new timesaving tools to help them succeed.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.  

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

More news releases in similar topics

