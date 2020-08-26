Mayor Bowser Awards $1.5 Million to Nonprofits to Support COVID-19 Recovery

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) notified more than 30 District-based nonprofit organizations that they will receive funding from the COVID-19 Nonprofit Support Grant. The grants, which total nearly $1.5 million, will support housing and community development nonprofits that have experienced an increase in administrative costs, constituent requests, or other disruptions to normal operations due to COVID-19.

"These grants are going support so many of the organizations that have been there for our community throughout every stage of this crisis," said Mayor Bowser. "These are nonprofits that represent our DC values – that are helping us reach our housing goals, supporting our most vulnerable neighbors, and are consistently there to provide a hand up to Washingtonians when they need it most."

To be eligible, organizations had to: have federal 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status or evidence of fiscal agent relationship with a 501 (c)(3) organization; serve District residents or business owners by providing affordable housing or community development services; and be registered and in good standing with all applicable District regulatory agencies.

"No one has been spared from the economic impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency," said DHCD Director Polly Donaldson. "It's usually nonprofit and community organizations that are relied upon and able to assist people in times of need, but these are unique circumstances. Our goal is to help eligible organizations by offering a small capital infusion."

The following nonprofit organizations will receive up to $50,000 in grant assistance:

ARCH Development Corporation House of Ruth Bread for the City Housing Counseling Services, Inc. Calvary Women's Services, Inc. Housing Up CapoeriaDC Manna Inc. Central American Resource Center (CARCEN) Marshall Heights Community Development Org. Central Community Development Corporation Mi Casa, Inc. CHV Tenants Association New Endeavors by Women Columbia Heights Day Initiative/District Bridges Opportunities Industrialization Center of DC DC Central Kitchen Pathway to Housing DC Diane's House RAP, Inc. District Alliance for Safe Housing, Inc. Suited for Change East of the River Clergy Police Partnership University Legal Services Friends of Rhode Island Avenue Vida Senior Center Greater DC Diaper Bank Washington Area Community Investment Fund, Inc. Habitat for Humanity of Washington DC, Inc. Washington DC Fashion Foundation Healthy Babies Project, Inc. Woodley House, Inc. Homes for Hope Young Women's Christian Home

