Mayor Bowser Proclaims DC Veg Restaurant Week May 7-14

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared May 7 through 14 DC's first-ever Veg Restaurant Week , co-chaired by D.C. Shadow Representative Oye Owolewa and Celebrity Chef Spike Mendelsohn . Veg and omni restaurants, ranging from fast casual to some of the region's most respected fine dining establishments, will come together to celebrate the rich vegan cuisine of the nation's capital.

According to Mayor Bowser's proclamation, which comes less than a year after the DC's Green Food Purchasing Act , a "global shift toward plant-centric food norms would help lower greenhouse gas emissions," and DC Veg Restaurant Week "presents an opportunity to celebrate those small businesses that are showcasing plant-based fare and making it more accessible to residents throughout the District."

A wide variety of restaurants are participating, including fast-casual hotspots like PLNT Burger and Hip City Veg , and fine dining spots such as DC Harvest and Equinox . Black-owned Gangster Vegan Organics , RAWish and Sweet Sosumba are helping continue the rich tradition of Black veganism in DC. Adams Morgan Salvadoran/Mexican hotspot El Tamarindo and pizza favorite Roscoe's Pizzeria are also on the roster. Locals will have the chance to sample delicious fare from DC Vegan and BDG's Ghicken Vegan.

Restaurants will spotlight plant-based fare in a variety of ways, from prix fixe and new vegan specialty items, to discounts and complementary menu items.

"DC Veg Restaurant Week encourages the public and community leaders to get to know and celebrate their neighborhoods' healthy and planet-friendly dining options while supporting local businesses," said Founder Max Broad. "Together with Mayor Bowser, our co-chairs, and the diverse and culturally rich restaurants taking part, we hope to model the benefits of continuing to center plants on our plates all year round."

The event is being organized by DC Voters for Animals Education Fund with seven partner organizations: Veg Society of DC , Plant Dining Partnerships , DefaultVeg , Animal Outlook , Jewish Veg , Farm Animal Rights Movement , and MBO Media .

For more information and the full list of participating restaurants, visit www.vegdc.org .

