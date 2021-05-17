Mayor celebrates a Centennial birthday for Kate Friedewald at Wickshire Senior Living today

Kate Friedewald celebrates her 100th birthday today, May 17th. Born in 1921, she grew up in a small farming town of Parkton, NC. Her parents were both farmers, growing cotton and tobacco.

Kate's dad died in his early 40's leaving her mother with a farm and 9 children to raise. Kate went on to become an RN and retired after 50 years of nursing in several different hospitals. Her greatest joy was being married for 63 years to her husband and raising two children. Kate loves being with her family and telling them stories about her childhood.

The Centennial birthday festivities will be held today at 1:30 PM at Wickshire of Tamarac ( Address : 7650 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321).

Media is invited to attend.

WHO: Mayor Michelle J. Gomez for the city of Tamarac and Kate Friedewald

WHEN: Today May 17th at 1:30 PM.

WHERE: Wickshire Senior Living

7650 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321

SOURCE Wickshire Senior Living