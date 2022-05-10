Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Announces Investment in AI-Powered Smart Water Program to Save Taxpayers Money & Promote Equity in Billing

"Our goal is to make Miami-Dade the best place to build, test, and scale innovative solutions to major climate challenges. Innovators and entrepreneurs are stepping up to tackle climate and resilience challenges and we welcome their initiatives," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "Through these public-private partnerships, we are leveraging tech solutions and innovation to build a stronger, more resilient Miami-Dade – while investing in the jobs of the future."

While individual residential meters make up the bulk of Miami-Dade's water meters, large commercial and industrial water meters can represent 40%-60% or more of a utility's annual revenue. Under normal conditions, commercial water meters can lose accuracy by more than 10% per year. The meters are large, difficult to maintain or replace, and can fail at any time regardless of age or cumulative service volume. By working with Olea Edge Analytics, Miami-Dade will optimize metering and associated services to ensure revenue for delivered water is fully realized.

Deploying Olea Edge's technology is an important component in Mayor Cava and Miami-Dade's ongoing commitment to making major investments in innovative solutions in service of equity and the environment.

"We are laser-focused on using innovative approaches to address any challenges in our water infrastructure," said Roy Coley, Director of Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department. "Our pilot with Olea Edge will help us better understand these challenges and identify solutions through the use of AI and edge computing. Our goal is to ensure large users of water pay their fair share, recover revenue, and advance sustainability goals."

"The drive for innovation and upgrading aging water infrastructure with advanced smart city technology is growing faster than ever before. Mayor Cava is living up to her moniker as a 'Water Warrior' and Miami-Dade County is quickly rising to meet this challenge. Our partnership is proof positive of their commitment to making Miami-Dade a leader in this space," said Dave Mackie, Olea Edge Analytics founder and CEO. "Building a water utility infrastructure of the future requires equitable water use, which means investing in next-generation systems to ensure that the largest commercial water users are paying their fair share in the community."

In 2018, Olea Edge Analytics launched a similar partnership with the City of Atlanta's Department of Watershed Management, placing sensors on 19 high-value water meters that accurately identified routine malfunctions and common reading errors. Within three months of the initial pilot program, Olea found over a million dollars in recoverable annual revenue.

Olea Edge Analytics provides real-time meter-reading accuracy through the use of sensors that combine AI, machine learning, and edge computing technology. These installed devices, reporting directly from large commercial meters, pinpoint common trouble spots and inform local utility companies with unmatched insights, data, and recommendations on restoring optimal equipment performance and effective meter reading.

About Olea Edge Analytics

Olea's proven technology empowers utilities to optimize water delivery, billing and conservation so cities can generate millions more in revenue. Committed to helping water utilities combat aging infrastructure, meet greater demand and limit rate increases, Olea's patented solution combines IoT and edge computing capabilities to bring transparency, accuracy and reliability to the delivery of the world's most precious resource. For more information, visit www.oleaedge.com .

