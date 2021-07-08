Mayor Daniella Levine Cava To Speak At Interfaith Musical Gathering In Support Of Surfside

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO/WHAT: Daniella Levine Cava, Mayor of Miami-Dade County, will join Console the Soul, an interfaith musical gathering in support of the victims and families of the Surfside condominium collapse, presented by the Temple Emanu-El Cultural Arts Center and Miami Beach Music Festival Orchestra. The gathering will take place on Thursday, July 8th at 8:00 PM at the Temple Emanu-El Cultural Arts Center, where we welcome the community into a space for unity and healing. The evening will consist of soothing orchestral and vocal classical music, under the direction of Michael Rossi, interlaced with inspirational texts from our religious community leaders including:

- Rabbi Marc Philippe (Rabbi of Temple Emanu-El)

- Reverend Juan J. Sosa (Pastor of St. Joseph Church Miami Beach)

- Rabbi Fred Klein (Greater Miami Jewish Federation)

- Reverend Timothy P. Carr (All Souls' Episcopal Church)





Musical selections being presented embody melodies and messages that offer solace, healing, and support to all, including works such as Mendelssohn's Hear ye, Israel!, Verdi's "Va, pensiero", and Mahler's Symphony No. 5, (Adagietto).





During the gathering, monetary donations will be collected to provide relief to the victims and families of the Surfside tragedy through the Greater Miami Jewish Federation. Federation together with its partners — Jewish Community Services of South Florida (JCS) and Mishkan Miami: The Jewish Connection for Spiritual Support — is providing financial assistance, chaplaincy support, crisis counseling, and social services to people impacted by the tragedy.





The Surfside tragedy has affected the community at large, our hope is to offer a musical and spiritual balm to bring Light and blessings into our lives. This musical gathering is free and open to all, please RSVP to reserve your seats: www.consolethesoul.eventbrite.com





A livestream option will be available during the gathering at: www.tesobe.org





For more information, visit: www.miamimusicfestival.com



WHEN: Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 8 p.m.



WHERE: Temple Emanu-El Cultural Arts Center

1701 Washington Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

ABOUT MIAMI BEACH CLASSICAL MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Since its 2013 inception, Miami Beach Classical Music Festival (MMF) has been proud to establish Miami as a premier destination for elite young classical musicians to train and perform. While the next generation of classical artists come to Miami to receive instruction from an assembly of world-class faculty, the community benefits from accessible public concerts featuring top talent alongside many of classical music's greatest living performers in repertoire rarely heard in South Florida.

With training institutes in Orchestra, Opera, Piano and Conducting, MMF development also includes an Alumni Division, pre-college program, a pioneering Career Institute, and the Professional Miami Wagner Institute. MMF receives nearly 1,500 international applicants each season, selecting around 300 participants through a rigorous audition process. MMF has welcomed students and faculty from over 25 countries and many of the world's most esteemed music institutions. The festival attracts internationally sought-after performers and teaching-artists eager to identify and cultivate the pre-professional careers of talented young musicians.

After unprecedented growth in its eight years, MMF continues to build on its success by expanding programming, increasing community outreach, and creating unique classical opportunities that bring pride to our vibrant and cultured city.

ABOUT TEMPLE EMANU-EL:

Temple Emanu-El is the oldest Conservative congregation on Miami Beach and is considered one of the most beautiful synagogues in America. Its impressive and eclectic Byzantine and Moorish architecture features a rotunda building and copper dome that stands more than ten stories tall. Temple Emanu-El's congregation has a long and venerable history as a spiritual home to the Jewish residents of the Beach for more than seven decades.

The synagogue's iconic façade and distinctive architecture serve as a testament to the strength and longevity of its leadership of Miami Beach's Jewish community. Temple Emanu-El's contributions to the beauty of South Beach were celebrated by the Miami Beach Beautification Committee which bestowed the 2010 Beautification Award on the synagogue. The congregation continues to be a vital part of the Jewish communal landscape of South Florida.

