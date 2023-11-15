Mayor Karen Bass and Academy Museum President Jacqueline Stewart Help Celebrate GirlsBuild at Annual Summit

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GirlsBuild an initiative of LA Promise Fund, was thrilled to have first female Mayor of Los Angeles - Mayor Karen Bass - deliver the keynote for this year's Summit. The event took place on November 13th, 2023, at the Academy Museum's David Geffen Theater. In anticipation of the milestone ten-year anniversary of GirlsBuild, Bass shared her journey as Mayor and empowered the GirlsBuild teams to help tackle the homelessness crisis during their year-long program. Bass joined a notable and prestigious list of past speakers, including Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Pharrell Williams, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae, Jason Momoa and Becky G.

In addition, the Academy Museum's President Jacqueline Stewart was on hand to welcome the 1,000 girls to the institute and introduce a special screening of Warner Brother's Barbie. The girls also heard from a panel of inspiring speakers who focused on themes of female empowerment and leadership: Councilwoman Nithya Raman, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvahlo, and Amazon Prime Video's VP of Global Operations, Molly Park.

Veronica Melvin, President & CEO of LA Promise Fund said: "Our GirlsBuild program has positively benefited more than 120,000 residents and counting. Past projects have successfully advocated for the legalization of street vending, building a solar powered tent for the homeless, and closing the tech divide for senior citizens. The annual GirlsBuild Summit fuels the girl's tenacity and leadership to be change makers."

Event chairs for this year's summit include: Megan Chernin (LA Promise Fund Board Member) and Peter Chernin (CEO, The Chernin Group), Kathleen Kennedy (President, LucasFilms) and Frank Marshall (Principal, The Kennedy/Marshall Company), US California Senator Alex Padilla, Sue Kroll (Global Head of Marketing, Amazon and MGM Studios), Robbie Brenner (President, Mattel Films), Pamela Abdy and Michael DeLuca (Co-Chair and CEO of Warner Bros., Motion Picture Group), Alison Temple (CEO, WildCard Creative Group, LA Promise Fund Board Member), and Nick Temple (Founder and Chief Creative Officer, WildCard Creative Group).

GirlsBuild, an initiative of LA Promise Fund, empowers over 60,000 young women in Los Angeles, fostering leadership and social change by addressing local challenges. The annual summit kicked off year-long initiatives and celebrated the girls' remarkable achievements. Since 2014, GirlsBuild had become a leading youth program, connecting girls with trailblazers and change-makers to collectively address pressing community issues.

