Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Appoints new resident Atlanta Housing Board Commissioners

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Christopher Edwards, chairman of the Atlanta Housing Board of Commissioners, welcomed two new resident members at the board's Jan. 27 meeting, following their appointment by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and swearing-in by the Atlanta City Council.

"It is with great pleasure that the Board of Commissioners welcomes Rosalind Elliott and Sheila Harris to the AH Board of Commissioners," said Dr. Edwards. "As longtime residents of Atlanta Housing, they will bring a wealth of knowledge and insight to the Board of Commissioners.

Rosalind Elliott has been a resident at Peachtree Road Highrise since 2014. She currently serves as resident association president and Jurisdiction Wide Council president. She attended Booker T. Washington High School and is a graduate of Spelman College. Ms. Elliott is a former employee of Atlanta Housing, as was her mother before her. Ms. Elliott has served on various boards throughout the city and has a wealth of knowledge regarding the City of Atlanta.

Sheila Harris has been a resident at Cheshire Bridge Highrise since 2005, and has long been active in civic affairs in the greater Atlanta area. Ms. Harris has been an officer of the resident association for more than 10 years, and currently serves as president. She was a past president of the Jurisdiction Wide Council and has spoken at the public meeting for Atlanta Housing's Annual Plan. Ms. Harris has strong leadership skills and enjoys a positive relationship with management staff members. Ms. Harris was a professional seamstress whose clients included Coretta Scott King and songstress Marilyn McCoo.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, in appointing to the two new resident board members, said she is confident they "will serve the City of Atlanta and the Atlanta Housing Board of Commissioners with integrity and dedication."

SOURCE Atlanta Housing