Mayor Lightfoot & World Business Chicago Congratulate Northwestern University, University of Chicago, & University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign for winning competitive bid to host the next Chan Zuckerberg Biohub

"The CZ Biohub Chicago award is a big win for Chicagoland"

CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago region's resonance as a global biotech hub dramatically increased following today's news that Northwestern University, University of Chicago, and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign were awarded the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub award.

This $250 million, ten-year initiative will deepen our understanding of human health and disease by developing new ways to observe, measure, and analyze human biology. This achievement solidifies Chicago's reputation as a global biotech hub and brings together some of the region's leading scientific and technology institutions to tackle a grand scientific challenge. The Chicago-based Biohub will be a sister organization to the existing San Francisco Biohub.

"I'm incredibly proud to join the growing chorus of people congratulating our university partners—Northwestern University, University of Chicago and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign—for being selected as host of the next Chan Zuckerberg Biohub," said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "This is a big win for Chicagoland and exponentially catapults our city and region's resonance and reputation as a hub for biotech and life sciences."

"Bioscience and technology hold tremendous promise in treating disease," said Michael Fassnacht, President and CEO, World Business Chicago and Chief Marketing Officer, City of Chicago. "Today's news that the next Chan Zuckerberg Biohub will be located here is a game changer and further elevates the work of our globally recognized universities and scientists. On behalf of Chicago's business community, we look forward to working with the team top bring the new CZ Biohub online, nicely aligned with our strong focus on driving inclusive economic development throughout the Chicago region. It's worth repeating, the CZ Biohub Chicago is a big win for Chicagoland."

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) co-founders and co-CEOs, Dr. Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg, announced the ten-year effort in December 2021 to develop the science and technologies to observe, measure, and analyze human biology in action. The CZ Biohub Chicago will be a catalyst of research leading to a better understanding of biology that will transform our ability to understand cancer, aging, and many other diseases.

"The CZ Biohub Chicago has the promise of better understanding biology that can transform our ability to understand cancer, aging, and many other diseases," said Michelle Hoffmann, Executive Director, Chicago Biomedical Consortium. "We are excited to partner with the leadership from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and CZ Biohub Network to bring this investment to Chicago, and the catalytic opportunity it represents for our growing Life Sciences ecosystem."

The CZBiohub's decision to choose Chicago as its location is a testament to the region's potential to become a leading global hub for life sciences, and the partnership is sure to catalyze new breakthroughs and advancements in the field of biotechnology.

