Mayor of Plano, U.S., Visits SK Signet Headquarters to Strengthen North American EV Charging Infrastructure Partnership

SEOUL, South Korea, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Signet (KONEX: 260870), a global manufacturer of high-power EV charging solutions based in South Korea, announced on April 2nd that the Mayor of Plano, Texas, and an official delegation visited its headquarters and the R&D center.

SK Signet CEO Hyung-Ki Cho and other executives pose with Plano Mayor John Muns and his delegation. Delegation from the City of Plano, including Mayor John Muns, visit SK Signet’s R&D Center (EMC chamber)

The visit was attended by John Muns, Mayor of Plano, Texas, and Mark Israelson, City Manager, along with other key city officials. During the visit, they directly observed SK Signet's R&D capabilities and ultra-fast charging technologies. The delegation toured advanced testing facilities, including the design and validation processes for ultra-fast chargers, a large-scale EMC chamber, and vehicle simulators, gaining insight into the company's technological development and quality assurance systems.

During the visit, both parties discussed future collaboration, focusing on expanding EV charging infrastructure across Plano and the broader North American region, as well as strengthening SK Signet's local manufacturing capabilities. Discussions also covered potential public-private partnerships and the expansion of EV charging networks in line with U.S. federal and Texas state clean mobility initiatives.

SK Signet established its production base in Plano, Texas in 2023, marking a significant step in accelerating its North American market expansion. The company has since supplied more than 3,000 ultra-fast chargers across the U.S. market, positioning itself as a leading player in the global EV charging infrastructure industry. The Plano facility serves as a strategic hub, enabling rapid response to local demand while ensuring supply chain stability and scalability through localized production.

Plano is widely recognized as a key business hub in North America, offering a business-friendly regulatory environment, a strong talent pool, and a strategic location. Efficient and predictable permitting processes, access to skilled professionals supported by leading universities, and nationwide logistics connectivity provide substantial advantages for SK Signet's continued growth.

Hyung-Ki Cho, CEO of SK Signet, said, "Plano serves as a critical North American hub with a business-friendly environment, strong talent, and strategic positioning, providing a solid foundation for building a stable supply chain and expanding our business. Through close collaboration with Plano, we will continue to contribute to the expansion of EV charging infrastructure in North America while fostering shared growth with the local community and industry ecosystem."

Mayor John Muns added, "It is very meaningful to see SK Signet's advanced research facilities and outstanding technological capabilities firsthand. The company's production base in Plano plays a pivotal role in the local economy and also in advancing EV infrastructure across the United States. We will continue to actively support the company at the city level and work closely with state and federal governments to ensure its continued growth."

Meanwhile, SK Signet recently introduced a new 400kW all-in-one ultra-fast charger, significantly strengthening its product portfolio. Featuring a modular architecture that integrates multiple high-density SiC-based power modules, the charger achieves higher output density and delivers up to 96.5% efficiency, enabling reduced operating costs and stable performance. Compared with installing two existing V2 200kW all-in-one units, the 400kW all-in-one configuration reduces footprint per output by approximately 54%, allowing efficient deployment in space-constrained environments such as shopping centers, gas stations, and urban parking facilities.

In addition, the system incorporates liquid-cooled cables and a swing-arm cable management system to enhance durability and user convenience. It supports both the North American Charging Standard (NACS) and CCS1 connectors, ensuring compatibility across a wide range of EV models.

Alongside these hardware innovations, SK Signet is advancing its operational capabilities with a high uptime rate of 99% and enhanced management systems, accelerating its transition from a manufacturer to a "total solution provider."

About SK Signet

SK Signet is a global leader in high-power EV charging solutions, delivering reliable and scalable infrastructure for charge point operators worldwide. The company specializes in ultra-fast DC charging technology, supporting the deployment of high-capacity charging networks, particularly in North America.

SK Signet is majority-owned by SK Inc., the strategic investment arm of SK Group. For more information, visit sksignet.com.

About SK Group

SK Group is one of South Korea's largest conglomerates, with global leadership across semiconductors, energy, telecommunications, and life sciences. The group is focused on advancing sustainable technologies and expanding its global presence, particularly in the areas of energy transition and digital innovation. For more information, visit sk.com.

SK companies collectively generate approximately $139 billion in annual global revenue and employ more than 100,000 people worldwide. The group continues to invest billions of dollars to strengthen its position in the United States across hydrogen energy, EV batteries, energy storage systems, semiconductors, and advanced materials.

SOURCE SK Signet