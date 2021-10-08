Mayor Of The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County Proclaims October 10 Official DEWALT® Professional Tradesperson Day

A recent survey conducted by DEWALT showed that Nashville is experiencing a renovation boom, with over 70 percent of local homeowners planning on or considering a home renovation project within the next six months. Due to an enormous shortage of local skilled trade workers, a significant number of homeowners are forced to wait an average of three months before renovations can start.

"There is a significant need for more skilled trade workers, not only in Nashville, but the entire country," said Maria Ford, President of Commercial Construction at Stanley Black & Decker. "The DEWALT Professional Tradesperson Day is dedicated to celebrating the hard-working individuals that keep our country moving forward and raising awareness of the skilled labor shortage impacting the trade industry, specifically in construction."

Each October, DEWALT and Stanley Black & Decker celebrate Maker Month to recognize the creators shaping the world. The company aims to show gratitude for their hard work and contributions during the month and throughout the year.

In its continued efforts to fuel the growth of trade careers, Stanley Black & Decker has donated $50,000 to support the building and contractor trades in Nashville and recently launched the "Empower Makers" Global Impact Challenge committing up to $25 million in grants to nonprofits over the next five years to fund vocational skills training and reskilling programs in the construction and manufacturing sectors. Eligible nonprofits can apply at EmpowerMakers.com throughout Maker Month – application closes on October 31.

#ThankAMaker to Win

You can join the Maker Month conversation by using the hashtag #ThankAMaker and tagging an individual -- someone who has made a difference for you – on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. The hashtag will also enter you into a weekly giveaway for a chance to win two DEWALT toolkits – one for you, and one for a Maker in your life. Winners will be randomly selected each week. For more information and official rules, please visit this site.

NECA Comes to Nashville – DEWALT Thanks Makers for Making Nashville

This week the Nashville Predators and DEWALT announced a first-of-its-kind partnership, which will make DEWALT, the Official Hand Tools, Power Tools and Outdoor Power Equipment Partner of the Nashville Predators.

To celebrate the DEWALT partnership in SMASHVILLE, all those in attendance at the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Convention, taking place through Tuesday, October 12, can receive a 10 percent discount at the Predators team store – Nashville Locker Room – by showing their event badge until the conclusion of the event.

To learn more about SBD's initiatives visit: https://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/social-responsibility/our-mission .

Maker Month is an essential part of Stanley Black & Decker's environmental social and governance (ESG) and corporate social responsibility (CSR) programming which includes an overarching goal to empower 10 million makers by the year 2030.

About DEWALT®

DEWALT is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook. Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business featuring iconic brands such as DEWALT, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and CRAFTSMAN; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

Related Links

www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

