Mayor Of Washington DC Proclaims Culturfied International Children's Festival Day

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Families and children traveled the world together in one afternoon at this year's second annual Culturfied International Children's Festival, a hugely popular multicultural event enjoyed by more than 5,000 attendees. This colorful festival, held on "Indigenous People's Day" in the nation's capital at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRB/ITC) showcased some 30 countries featuring their best cultural assets — including vibrant attire, arts and crafts, special games and delicious food tastings. In addition to colorful booths and lively exhibits, animated performances were held throughout the afternoon including the first Global Children's Fashion Show, choreographed by La Tonya Foster and emceed by Henry "Discombobulating" Jones. Bright multicolored outfits were worn by children with confidence and dramatic flair from countries around the world!

Kimberly A. Bassett, Secretary of State of the District of Columbia, presented the Mayor's Proclamation to Mele Melton, President and Founder of Culturfied Foundation. Debra Alfarone, an Edward R. Murrow and Emmy award- winning TV Anchor & Reporter served as Mistress of Ceremonies.

"D.C. has a unique and amazing international diplomatic community, and we were thrilled they were willing to share their culture with the world," said Mele Melton, president and founder of Culturfied Foundation. "Having events like this one is important to ensure children appreciate the diversity of our world and experience the beauty of cultures that are different from their own. We look forward to hosting an even bigger and better festival next year!"

Embassies that participated included Afghanistan, African Union, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Botswana, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Ghana, Haiti, India, Italy, Kenya, Kyrgyz Republic, Lithuania, Moldova, Nepal, Nigeria, Paraguay, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, with exciting performances from different countries including Mongolia, Greece, Indonesia, Peru and Sri Lanka.

Culturfied Foundation Inc., a Washington, DC not for profit, IRS 501(c)(3) organization is dedicated to fostering cross-cultural understanding by promoting the richness, variety and originality of every culture through the platform of arts, education, special events and interactive online community of registered members from around the world. For more information, visit https://culturfied.org.

SOURCE Culturfied Foundation

Related Links

https://culturfied.org

