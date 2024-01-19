Mayor Oh Se-hoon Heads to CES 2024 to Encourage Seoul Companies' Sales and Investment

News provided by

Seoul Metropolitan Government

19 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayor Oh Se-hoon of Seoul went to the United States to attend the world's largest ICT (Information and Communication Technology) exhibition, CES 2024.

Continue Reading
Mayor Oh Se-hoon Heads to CES 2024 to Encourage Seoul Companies' Sales and Investment
Mayor Oh Se-hoon Heads to CES 2024 to Encourage Seoul Companies' Sales and Investment

 During his four-night, seven-day stay from January 8th, Mayor Oh visited Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, encouraging companies participating in 'CES 2024 Seoul Pavilion,' examining the latest global technological trends, and devising plans for attracting investments and creating a "Charming Special City." Since 2020, Seoul has participated in CES, operating the 'Seoul Pavilion' to support the sales and investments of Seoul-based companies.

 During this trip, Mayor Oh not only visited CES 2024 but also presented the mid-to-long-term roadmap for 'Seoul Smart Life Week,' discussed cooperation with the International Business Manager of MLB regarding the hosting of the '2024 MLB World Tour Seoul Series' in March, and inspected the advanced performance facility 'MSG Sphere' to support Seoul companies' sales and formulate plans for the 'Charming City Seoul.'

Visited CES 2024 and Various Meetings, Including Discussions with MLB International Business Manager

 During the two days (January 9th to 10th) at CES 2024, Mayor Oh visited the 'Seoul Pavilion' and various booths of major domestic and international companies (Samsung, LG, Hyundai Motor, etc.) and startups. He also attended the 'Seoul Innovation Forum 2024.' On January 9th, Mayor Oh participated at the 'Seoul Pavilion opening ceremony at 'Eureka Park' in 'Tech West,' where 81 Seoul-based startups and 13 organizations, including Seoul Bio Hub and Seoul AI Hub, participated. The ceremony welcomed Mayor Oh, Gary Shapiro, the CTA Chairman, and representatives of participating companies.

 Later, Mayor Oh had a luncheon meeting with representatives of companies that won the CES 2024 Innovation Award, discussing their global expansion and business development experiences. He also toured various international startup booths, including Japan Pavilion (J-Startup Pavilion), Netherlands Pavilion (NL Tech Pavilion), and France Pavilion (La French Tech), to explore the latest technological trends and collaboration opportunities. Of the 81 Seoul-based companies participating in 'Seoul Pavilion,' 18 won the CES 2024 'Innovation Award,' and two received the 'Best Innovation Award,' given to only 1% of participating companies.

In the afternoon, Mayor Oh met with the International Business Manager of MLB to discuss the successful hosting of the '2024 MLB World Tour Seoul Series' in March at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome and enhance the ongoing partnership between Seoul and MLB. The first official opening game of the 2024 MLB regular season (2 games) will take place in Gocheok Sky Dome from March 20 to 21 (Hosted by MLB, Sponsored by Seoul).

 At 5:30 PM local time on January 10th, Mayor Oh attended the 'Seoul Innovation Forum 2024' at CES, where he unveiled the mid-to-long-term roadmap for 'Seoul Smart Life Week,' scheduled to be held in October at COEX.

 On January 10th, Mayor Oh also explored exhibition booths at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Central Hall and West Hall, discussing how to apply the latest global industries and technologies that will change the future of Seoul citizens in policy.

Visited to Las Vegas Tourism Authority and Inspection of MSG Sphere

 On January 11th, Mayor Oh continued his schedule to strengthen Seoul's status as a global city and elevate Seoul's charm.

 In the morning, Mayor Oh visited the 'Las Vegas Tourism Authority,' which operates the Las Vegas Convention Center, among other facilities. He listened to Las Vegas's tourism and marketing strategies. The Las Vegas Tourism Authority owns and operates large-scale event facilities and transportation methods (monorail, etc.). It attracts around 39 million tourists annually (including 5 million meetings and incentives visitors), contributing an economic impact of approximately $79.3 billion (about KRW 104 trillion) ('22 Las Vegas Tourism Authority).

 In the afternoon, Mayor Oh inspected the advanced performance facility 'MSG Sphere,' which has garnered global attention since its opening last year. He considered ways to enhance Seoul's tourism competitiveness and charm along with the development of Korean Culture. The Sphere is the world's largest spherical performance venue, with a height of about 112m and a diameter of about 160m, located on approximately 72,800m² of land. It boasts direct and indirect economic effects through an 18K ultra-high-resolution screen covering about 53,000m² installed on the exterior of the building.

 On January 12th at 10:50 PM local time, Mayor Oh concluded his business trip to Las Vegas and boarded the return flight.

SOURCE Seoul Metropolitan Government

Also from this source

Seoul Metropolitan Government hosts the largest-ever 'Seoul Pavilion' at CES 2024 with 18 innovation awards recipients

Seoul Metropolitan Government hosts the largest-ever 'Seoul Pavilion' at CES 2024 with 18 innovation awards recipients

Seoul Metropolitan Government operates the largest Seoul Pavilion ever at CES 2024, the world's largest consumer electronics and IT expo. It opened...
Seoul to hold global startup festival Try Everything 2023 in September, aims to attract 70 billion won investment

Seoul to hold global startup festival Try Everything 2023 in September, aims to attract 70 billion won investment

From September 13 to 15, the Seoul Metropolitan Government will host Try Everything 2023, a grand festival for global startups, where members of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Travel

Image1

Consumer Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.