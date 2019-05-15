Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Keeper Security Announce Plans to Add Over 100 Jobs in Chicago Amid Rapid Growth in B2B

CHICAGO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Keeper Security, Inc. today announced plans to add 130 new jobs in Chicago over the next six months. Keeper, provider of the leading cybersecurity platform for preventing password-related data breaches and cyberthreats, will expand its headquarters to accommodate significant growth in demand for its business solutions. This move represents Keeper's multi-million dollar investment in Chicago and is demonstrative of the city's flourishing tech ecosystem. Open positions include inside sales, enterprise sales, sales operations, sales engineering, product training and customer support.

"As savvy businesses of all sizes and industries realize that cybersecurity starts with password security, we're experiencing increased demand for our business solutions and are quickly adding top talent to our team to support that need," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "While we continue to bolster our portfolio of more than 7,000 business customers, there's no better place to continue to call home than Chicago, and we're excited to be an important part of the city's burgeoning technology community."

Keeper's expansion mirrors the rapidly growing cybersecurity sector as issues around data privacy, security and governance are increasingly understood as crucial aspects of all technology. The company's operational expansion and investment in Chicago is indicative of the thriving technology ecosystem that supports local talent, offers global connectivity and fosters innovation. Keeper joins a list of over 80 technology companies who have grown their footprint in Chicago since 2011.

"Keeper Security's commitment to and expansion in Chicago demonstrates the city's blossoming tech scene and ability to draw a skilled workforce for high-tech cybersecurity companies," Mayor Emanuel said. "This expansion not only benefits its current employees, but also provides jobs for residents across Chicago and strengthens our growing tech economy. I look forward to watching them continue to thrive right here in the city of Chicago for years to come."

Keeper's new headquarters will be located at 820 West Jackson Blvd in the West Loop. The new 16,000 square-foot space will feature exposed brick and high wood-beam ceilings, standing desks, modernized phone booths, open collaboration spaces, a relaxation lounge and a full-sized kitchen stocked with snacks. Keeper is also expanding operations in El Dorado Hills, California and Cork, Ireland, with all three locations relocating this summer to larger offices to accommodate growth.

For more information on Keeper's growing team or to learn more about Keeper's job openings, visit keepersecurity.com/jobs.html .

About Keeper Security, Inc.

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their passwords and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce cybertheft and data breaches. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-knowledge security and encryption software covering password management, dark web monitoring, digital file storage and messaging. Named PC Magazine's Best Password Manager of 2018 and awarded the Publisher's Choice Cybersecurity Password Management InfoSec Award for 2019, Keeper is trusted by millions of people and thousands of businesses to protect their digital assets and help mitigate the risk of a data breach. Keeper is SOC-2 and ISO 27001 Certified and is also listed for use by the Federal government through the System for Award Management (SAM). Keeper protects businesses of all sizes across every major industry sector. Learn more at https://keepersecurity.com .

SOURCE Keeper Security, Inc.

