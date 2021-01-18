Mayor Strickland Joins Teamsters To Celebrate MLK Day, Honor 1968 Memphis Sanitation Striker Elmore Nickleberry

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Memphis City Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris joined with members of Teamsters Local 667 today to celebrate the life and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and to honor 1968 sanitation striker Elmore Nickleberry.

"Our brothers and sisters in Local 667 stand on the shoulders of the giants like Brother Nickleberry," said Local 667 President James Jones. "Their fight for respect changed the course of history for working families of color."

While traditionally the Teamsters have led a march downtown every year to continue the fight for workers' dignity, this year due to COVID-19, the tradition was moved to an online webinar event to protect the safety of members and allies.

"Every day we fight for working folks but today we honor the men and women who led the way. Today we honor Martin Luther King Jr., Elmore Nickleberry and every 1968 sanitation striker who sacrificed their lives to lead the fight for worker justice," said Local 667 Vice President Herman Lewis.

Joining the Teamsters on the webinar were Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, Memphis City Mayor Jim Strickland and former U.S. Senate Candidate Marquita Bradshaw.

"We must never forget that Dr. King was assassinated here in Memphis, while joining with union members in their fight for Black workers' most basic worker rights. The fight continues and today we honor the brave men and women who led the way," Jones said.

Teamsters Local 667 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Greater Memphis Area.

Contact:

Matt Brown, (901) 603-8003

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 667