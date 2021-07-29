Mayor Welcomes Planet Wealth To Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayor Jim Strickland welcomes Greg Sossaman (CEO) and Dr. R. Jeffrey Cole (Chairman) as they usher in a slice of Silicon Valley to Memphis. Planet Wealth, a digital financial services platform or "FinTech", is on a mission to level the playing field between Wall Street and Main Street. Planet Wealth opens the doors to capital access by eliminating the costs that have prohibited mass market participation and by providing process driven expertise to make financial independence achievable by all who wish to pursue it.

More than eighty prominent Memphis investors were instrumental in supporting their "Wall Street in the Cloud" initiative and establishing the Company's headquarters in Memphis. Strickland stated: "The power of the technology can be integrated with Community and Civic minded pursuits to bring private capital from around the nation and abroad to fuel growth of the Memphis economy and create jobs. We're excited to welcome Planet Wealth and extend our thanks to Greg, Jeff and the eighty Memphians for steering this opportunity our way." The Company recently claimed July 4th as its birthday and declared it to be "Financial Independence Day".

Sossaman, a seasoned Financial Services professional and native Memphian, was handpicked by the investment group more than six months ago and has been preparing to lead the company into its next phase. Cole, a lifelong Memphian, business startup entrepreneur and distinguished orthopaedic hand surgeon with OrthoSouth, has served as an advisor to the company and will now assume a Board seat.

"Our capital access platform empowers people to share and leverage their social capital and financial resources for the good of the group. By bringing together ideas that can be collectively pursued by the community, Planet Wealth will propel investment and development right here in Memphis. I encourage everyone to participate in our future and help Memphis grow together." – Sossaman.

Planet Wealth's highly anticipated worldwide funding round will be teed up at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational where the team and investors will gather. Shortly after, a limited supply of shares will be offered at $2.50. To reserve your spot, visit www.planetwealth.com.

PLANET WEALTH

WALL STREET IN THE CLOUD

FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE, NOW POSSIBLE FOR ALL

