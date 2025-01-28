Mayoral Proclamation Recognizes First Annual David Finn Day in Recognition of PR Industry Pioneer & Ruder Finn Founder

Ruder Finn Donates New David Finn Archive to Museum of Public Relations

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn, one of the world's largest independent communications and integrated marketing agencies, today announced that the New York City Mayor's Office has issued a Mayoral Proclamation declaring today, January 28th, as David Finn Day, in recognition of the pioneering business, artistic, and societal contributions that David made throughout his life.

Honoring David Finn Day & the new David Finn Archive

David's legacy lives on in his eponymous Ruder Finn, currently one of the largest independent public relations and communications firms worldwide. The agency was recently recognized on Observer's PR Power List 2024, a Top 10 Agency on PRovoke's Global Creative Index, and a Best Place to Work by PRWeek and Inc.

To commemorate David Finn Day, Ruder Finn has donated a David Finn Archive to The Museum of Public Relations, a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization based in New York City. The archive documents many of the pioneering business, artistic, and societal contributions that David made throughout his life, consisting of numerous original documents including some of David's early speeches, articles, photos, and artworks. The Museum of Public Relations, the world's only museum for the PR and Communication industry, houses the world's largest collection of PR memorabilia, with more than 5,000 artifacts, oral histories, letters, photos, and films.

"We hope that by donating this selection of David's work to the Museum of Public Relations, we can not only seek to reinforce the role that David played in establishing the PR industry as we know it, but also help to enrich the narrative of modern public relations and inspire the world to think about 'what's next,'" said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. "David used his photographer's eye to always see things from the perspectives of others, and he was often heard saying… 'just because you haven't done something, doesn't mean you can't.' David's strong values and ethics live on at Ruder Finn and beyond."

After serving in the Air Force from 1942 to 1945, David returned to his hometown of NYC, to establish the eponymous agency Ruder Finn, with his childhood best friend Bill Ruder. Throughout Finn's career, he counseled multiple high-profile clients and public figures, from the artist Henry Moore, who was one of his dearest friends, to Kofi Annan, former Secretary-General of the United Nations. Finn was also a prolific artist who was dedicated to exploring the intersection between art and business which is showcased in the archive of his work.

"David has a profound impact on the communities he was involved in, from public relations to the arts, which deeply influenced how he thought creatively about his work," said Shelley Spector, Co-founder of The Museum of Public Relations. "During my time at Ruder Finn, he always had his door open and would make time to brainstorm with me and with people at all levels. We are thrilled to help his legacy live on by housing the David Finn Archive at The Museum of Public Relations, David had such an impact on the industry, and the lives on many, and we are honored to help preserve his history."

To learn more about the history of David Finn visit: https://www.rememberingdavidfinn.com/

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for 75 years, shaping communications that move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise—Healthcare, Technology, Brand Experience, Leadership and Workplace—with AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 and tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, breakthrough creative, and customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across 3 continents including the U.S., Asia and Europe. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, RF Bloom. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

About The Museum of Public Relations

The PRMuseum-- a 501(c)(3) educational institution-- is the world's only museum serving the PR/Communications industry. Founded in 1997, the Museum preserves an archive of more than 5000 artifacts, many from the industry pioneers, such as Harold Burson, Dan Edelman, and David Finn. The Museum provides free virtual visits and in-person tours to students around the world. It also holds events to honor the industry's diverse pioneers-- such as Inez Kaiser, Moss Kendrix and Ofield Dukes--whose stories have gone untold for decades. For more info: prmuseum.org

