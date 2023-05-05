Mayorga Coffee's Eduardo Choza Earns Top 5 Ranking in National Coffee Roasting Competition

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayorga Coffee is proud to announce that their very own Eduardo Choza has placed in the top 5 at the National Coffee Roasting Competition held in Portland, Oregon in April 2023. After advancing in preliminary and regional rounds in the US Coffee Championships, Eduardo was invited to the finals to compete amongst the 25 best coffee roasters in the United States.

The top US coffee roasters Eduardo from Mayorga Coffee places 4th in the nation

The National Coffee Roasting Competition is part of the US Coffee Championships, the most prestigious event in the US coffee industry, bringing together the most talented coffee roasters from across the country to compete for the title of best roaster. The competition is judged by a panel of industry experts who evaluate the roasters based on their knowledge, skill, and ability to produce exceptional coffee.

As the head of coffee for Mayorga, Choza has been instrumental in the coffee education for Mayorga staff as well as a vocal representative for issues pertaining to the Latin American community in a coffee industry with little Latin American representation. He was the only east coast roaster to place in the top five.

"We're all very proud of Eduardo for participating in this competition in the midst of the high-level responsibilities he has at Mayorga" said Martin Mayorga, founder of Mayorga Coffee. "He's always risen to the occasion to proudly represent himself and our Latino culture in the coffee industry. This representation is much needed and Mayorga believes it's important to lead the way to empower other people of color and minorities to compete."

Mayorga Coffee is a family-owned and operated coffee company based in the Washington D.C. area that specializes in importing, roasting, and distributing specialty grade organic coffee from Latin America. The company has been recognized for its commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing practices focused on supporting small farmers.

For more information about Mayorga Coffee and their award-winning coffee products, please visit their website at www.mayorgacoffee.com.

