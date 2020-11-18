Mayorga Organics to Donate 100% of Online Sales

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricanes Eta and Iota have caused widespread damage throughout Nicaragua, Honduras, and Guatemala. In response, Mayorga Organics raised $30,000 in three days by donating all of the proceeds of their online sales via their website, www.mayorgaorganics.com for a 4 day period. The funds were sent to trusted producers with whom the company has years of relationships to purchase food, water, mattresses, and other critically needed items. Given the extent of the damage, the company has now committed to donating 100% of the revenue generated on its website from 11/18/2020 through 12/31/2020 to support those impacted by these natural disasters with a target of raising $200,000

communities troughout Latin America are being destroyed by floods and landslides Mayorga has reacted quickly to get much needed resources to those impacted

"People in these countries need our support now more than ever. As a Latino who immigrated from these countries, supporting them is a natural response for me. They're my people," states Martin Mayorga, CEO of Mayorga Organics. "I started this company 23 years ago with the sole purpose of supporting small, impoverished coffee producers in Latin America that have been ignored and taken advantage for decades. The extractive business model of the traditional coffee industry has caused extreme poverty, and now these communities don't have what we would consider basic resources," he continues.

When asked how the company will distribute resources, Mayorga replies, "We have direct, trusted relationships that we've built over 20 years as well as our own staff in some countries. We're working with people who are leaders in their community. Our efficient, humanized supply chain has proven to also be an efficient support chain. We've been able to get basic needs to communities faster and more efficiently than most NGO's with 100% of our funds being put to use. It's a testament to the many benefits of building direct relationships with producers, being engaged in country, and running a business with a conscience."

In addition to the $30,000 raised, the company has a target of raising an additional $200,000 via online sales through 12/31/2020. Updates and news related to this effort will be posted on the company website and social media beginning 11/22/2020.

