Mayors & CEOs for U.S. Housing Investment and Kaiser Permanente to Announce One of the Largest Private Sector Affordable Housing Investments in the U.S.; Increasing Support for New Housing Policy Initiatives

Mayors & CEOs for U.S. Housing Investment is a first-of-its-kind coalition of local government and business leaders collaborating to advance public-private partnerships that tackle affordable housing and homelessness, and actively oppose cuts to government funding. As of May 18, the coalition will represent 17 mayors and cities where more than 15 million Americans live, and businesses with operations, employees and customers across the United States.

WHO: Mayor Libby Schaaf (Oakland, CA)

Mayor Catherine Pugh (Baltimore, MD)

Mayor Vi Lyles (Charlotte, NC)

Mayor Allison Silberberg (Alexandria, VA)

Mayor Ted Wheeler (Portland, OR)

Bernard J. Tyson, Chairman and CEO, Kaiser Permanente

Dr. Bechara Choucair, Chief Community Health Officer, Kaiser Permanente

WHEN: Friday, May 18, 2018 at 9:00 am EDT

(Credentialed media who have RSVP'd may enter venue at 8:00 am EDT for setup)



WHERE: The National League of Cities

660 North Capitol Street NW

Washington, DC 20001

Metro: Union Station

