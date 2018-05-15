Mayors & CEOs for U.S. Housing Investment and Kaiser Permanente to Announce One of the Largest Private Sector Affordable Housing Investments in the U.S.; Increasing Support for New Housing Policy Initiatives

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- On May 18 at 9:00 am EDT, Mayors & CEOs for U.S. Housing Investment and Kaiser Permanente, the nation's largest integrated health system, will unveil one of the largest private sector investments in affordable housing and homeless services in U.S. history. The group will also provide an update on its work to develop legislation that would increase federal investment in affordable housing and homeless services. The coalition will also announce new mayoral partners from cities facing growing challenges around housing insecurity.
Mayors & CEOs for U.S. Housing Investment is a first-of-its-kind coalition of local government and business leaders collaborating to advance public-private partnerships that tackle affordable housing and homelessness, and actively oppose cuts to government funding. As of May 18, the coalition will represent 17 mayors and cities where more than 15 million Americans live, and businesses with operations, employees and customers across the United States.
WHO: Mayor Libby Schaaf (Oakland, CA)
Mayor Catherine Pugh (Baltimore, MD)
Mayor Vi Lyles (Charlotte, NC)
Mayor Allison Silberberg (Alexandria, VA)
Mayor Ted Wheeler (Portland, OR)
Bernard J. Tyson, Chairman and CEO, Kaiser Permanente
Dr. Bechara Choucair, Chief Community Health Officer, Kaiser Permanente
WHEN: Friday, May 18, 2018 at 9:00 am EDT
(Credentialed media who have RSVP'd may enter venue at 8:00 am EDT for setup)
WHERE: The National League of Cities
660 North Capitol Street NW
Washington, DC 20001
Metro: Union Station
