Mayors in the Carolinas, Tennessee proclaim Dec. 12 'Share the Warmth Day'

Proclamations encourage support for Piedmont Natural Gas program that helps keep neighbors warm by assisting with energy bills

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of giving and to encourage sharing warmth with neighbors, the mayors of Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro and Wilmington, N.C.; Greenville, S.C.; and Nashville, Tenn., have proclaimed Dec. 12, 2024, as "Share the Warmth Day" in their respective cities.

Share the Warmth is a long-running program from Piedmont Natural Gas that helps provide emergency funding for neighbors who need help paying their energy bills, regardless of the energy source. Piedmont customers can contribute to the fund through the company's Round Up program; the program also receives money from community donations and a direct contribution from Piedmont itself.

"Piedmont's Share the Warmth program has been helping our neighbors in need stay warm since 2003," said Brian Weisker, senior vice president and president of Piedmont Natural Gas. "We've named December 12, or 12/12, as 'Share the Warmth Day' because it's an easy reminder for customers that for no more than $12 a year, they can make a huge difference in the lives of others. When customers join Piedmont's Round Up program, we round up their monthly natural gas bill to the nearest dollar and contribute 100% of the difference to Share the Warmth.

"This is a perfect opportunity to consider this easy way to aid those in our community struggling to make ends meet. Many customers experience higher-than-normal energy bills at this time of year due to lower temperatures, and Share the Warmth funds are available to help," Weisker said.

To highlight the importance of Share the Warmth's mission, Piedmont Natural Gas has worked with mayors throughout its three-state service territory in hopes of encouraging both Piedmont customers and the community at large to support this program and help keep our neighbors warm this winter.

Piedmont offers several easy options for customers to enroll in Share the Warmth:

Visiting piedmontng.com/ShareTheWarmth and clicking the button to enroll

Texting SHARE to 21209 (message and data rates may apply)

Filling out the form on the back of their bill

Calling Piedmont at 800.752.7504

Non-customers also can visit piedmontng.com/ShareTheWarmth to learn more about how to make an individual contribution to the program.

All funds collected through Share the Warmth go to help neighbors in the community where the money is donated, and 100% of contributions are distributed through local nonprofit partners directly to those in need. Assistance from Share the Warmth is available year-round to those struggling to pay their energy bills, regardless of the source of energy they use, including propane, electricity and natural gas.

Read more about how Share the Warmth and nonprofit agency Crisis Assistance Ministry have made a difference in the lives of others at Duke Energy's illumination website.

Piedmont Natural Gas

Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), distributes natural gas to more than 1.2 million residential, commercial, industrial and power generation customers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Piedmont Natural Gas earned the No. 1 spot in customer satisfaction with residential natural gas service in the South among large utilities, according to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study. More information: piedmontng.com. Follow Piedmont Natural Gas: X, Facebook.

