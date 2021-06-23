Mayors Welcome President Biden's New Strategy To Address Rising Gun Violence in American Cities

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Biden-Harris Administration announced a comprehensive strategy to halt the rise in deadly gun violence and other crime that has taken place in American cities over the last year. The strategy includes several components that American mayors have called on leaders in Washington to make a priority, including the need for new action to address the easy availability of guns for violent criminals. Last week 27 mayors sent a letter to the President calling for several of the actions included in the Administration's strategy. Welcoming the new initiative, U.S. Conference of Mayors President Dayton (OH) Mayor Nan Whaley released the following statement:

"Mayors have been sounding the alarm on this deadly problem for years, and we're grateful that President Biden is stepping up to direct the capabilities and resources of the federal government to help. The rise in violent crime since the beginning of this pandemic is showing no signs of slowing, and we are in for a long, difficult summer if there's not quick action to address both the root causes and the flow of illegal guns in American cities. This crisis requires both illegal firearm enforcement action and new commonsense laws to make sure guns are not ending up in the hands of people who shouldn't have them. We must implement new community policing initiatives, violence intervention programs, and strategies to give young people opportunities and keep them off the streets as well as returning citizens the support they need to successfully re-enter their communities. We simply cannot accept a new normal of heightened gun violence in America. That's why mayors welcome today's announcement and are eager to work with the administration to bring an end to this spike in deadly gun violence."

About the United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

Related Links

www.usmayors.org

