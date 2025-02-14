MAYPHARM CO., LTD. Launches SKINCOLLA: The World’s First Recombinant Human Collagen Filler for Superior Skin Rejuvenation

Groundbreaking Technology Combines Recombinant Human Collagen and Hyaluronic Acid for Immediate, Long-Lasting Results

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAYPHARM CO., LTD. proudly introduces SKINCOLLA, the world's first recombinant human collagen filler, marking a significant breakthrough in skin rejuvenation technology. Utilizing Demulcent™ Type I recombinant collagen, SKINCOLLA offers natural solution for achieving youthful, revitalized skin.

Revolutionizing Collagen Filler Technology

SKINCOLLA is a game-changer in aesthetic treatments. It combines 100% human-identical recombinant collagen with Hyaluronic Acid (HA), providing immediate and lasting improvements to skin texture, elasticity, and hydration. This cutting-edge formula mimics the body's natural collagen, restoring firmness, smoothness, and addressing common signs of aging such as wrinkles, sagging, and volume loss.

Why Recombinant Human Collagen?

Highly Body-Friendly: SKINCOLLA's recombinant collagen is genetically identical to human collagen, ensuring superior biocompatibility and minimizing the risk of allergic reactions.

With no synthetic additives, SKINCOLLA ensures optimal rejuvenation, making it a reliable choice for skin enhancement.

Minimal Pain and No Downtime: Thanks to its structural similarity to natural collagen, SKINCOLLA injections are less painful, and the treatment involves no downtime, allowing patients to return to their daily activities immediately.

Cultural Sensitivity: SKINCOLLA is designed with respect to diverse cultural and religious preferences, ensuring it's suitable for patients from all backgrounds, including those adhering to Islamic guidelines.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Long-Lasting Results

The proprietary Demulcent™ Type I recombinant collagen in SKINCOLLA is produced in a controlled, high-tech environment. The inclusion of 50mg of HA in the formula further enhances hydration, providing a dual-action solution that amplifies the rejuvenating effects.

Who Can Benefit from SKINCOLLA?

SKINCOLLA is ideal for individuals seeking:

Natural, subtle results without the "overdone" look often associated with traditional fillers.

Non-invasive skin rejuvenation to improve elasticity, firmness, and hydration.

Long-term anti-aging benefits, boosting collagen production for sustained skin improvement.

Indications for SKINCOLLA

Facial Wrinkles: Neck wrinkles, nasolabial folds, forehead lines, crow's feet, and marionette lines.

Eyes: Dark circle reduction, eye wrinkles, and puffiness.

Body: Skin tightening and brightening in areas such as hands, knees, elbows, and armpits.

For more information about SKINCOLLA and other products from MAYPHARM CO., LTD., please visit www.maypharm.net or contact [email protected].

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2620398/MAYPHARM_CO_LTD_Launches_SKINCOLLA_The_World_s_First_Recombinant_Human.jpg