Maypro® Group Announces New Chief Operating Officer

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maypro® Group has announced that May Yamada-Lifton will be joining the organization as its Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Yamada-Lifton will lead a center for operational excellence that will oversee operations for Maypro® Group's subsidiaries including its global nutraceutical distribution business. Her role will support business leaders in a variety of key areas including marketing strategy, business innovation through new products and methodologies, and the evaluation and allocation of resources to enable global growth.

May Yamada-Lifton, Chief Operating Officer, Maypro Group

"As Maypro enters its 45th year, we are preparing for dramatic growth. Ms. Yamada-Lifton will not only unify our operating businesses in the United States, Japan, and China, but she will introduce best practices in marketing, sales, innovation, and human resources based on her experiences leading Fortune 100 companies and organizations designated as 'Best Companies to Work For'. Her ability to leverage data mining, analysis, and forecasting systems will be integral to Maypro's growth and add value to its customers globally." – Steve Yamada, Founder/Chairman, Maypro Group

Ms. Yamada-Lifton brings 20 years of leadership experience from the pharmaceutical, data science, and finance industries at companies such as Pfizer, SAS, CSL Behring, Celgene, Credit Suisse, and Health Business Partners. Most recently, she was an award-winning Global Account Manager for SAS where she supported the COVID-19 statistical footprint for Pfizer. She has extensive experience utilizing data analysis, forecasting, and system automation to optimize organizational purchasing, sales, and performance.

Ms. Yamada-Lifton holds undergraduate degrees from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.) and the University of Tokyo. She completed her MBA with Honors from Columbia Business School.

"I am honored to work with the management team to facilitate Maypro's growth by implementing management techniques from leading companies while building upon the trust and relationships built over the last 45 years. The world has reignited its passion for health and wellness and Maypro's innovative, clinically proven product are poised to improve the health, and therefore happiness, of human beings around the world." – May Yamada-Lifton, Chief Operating Officer, Maypro® Group

Established in 1977, Maypro has become one of the leading global suppliers of innovative nutraceutical ingredients and branded nutritional supplement products worldwide. Maypro operates five strategically located companies in the United States, Japan, and China with global staff of over 100.

