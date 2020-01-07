Mayra López's New Book Poemas Para Siempre, A Compendium Of Poems That Share The Beauty And Wisdom Of Human Thoughts And Emotions

Mayra López said this about her book: "In this book of poetry you will find poems that will make you feel every feeling in full bloom. Others will simply put you to think about life as a whole. When you read them, you will feel connected because we have all felt in some way toward this world, toward some people, and everything around us. Simple poetry with a lot of lucidity that you will like to read more than once, which will make you feel that there is always someone else who thinks and feels like you. A small book with big words which, if you pay attention, will delicately wrap you in my world. In each poem, you will live a story, you will feel each feeling as your own, and you will understand that we are not so different when we put aside our complexes when we expose our deepest feelings and display our dreams and our desires. You will remember how fragile we are under certain circumstances that we are discovering along the way, that fate is teaching us and from which we are learning. Poetry is a beautiful freedom of expression, it is being able to put oneself in the place of the other and let feelings flow with words that silence the heart, but from another point of view, from another perspective. Here are some examples of this and my own story here. Poems Forever, a book of poems, thoughts, and something else."