Mayra Marquez joins Pinnacle Bank as Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager

Ms. Marquez brings over 21 years of banking experience with her to Pinnacle Bank. She began her career with Comerica Bank as a lending assistant. In 2006 she joined Focus Business Bank as a relationship manager and credit analyst. She was previously with Wells Fargo Bank as a senior relationship manager with a portfolio of over $100 million.

"I am so excited to join Pinnacle Bank. I wanted to get back to my roots of building relationships with my clients and I knew that the Bank had a reputation in the industry of putting their clients first. They believe in providing personal touch banking and working to provide the best banking solution for all involved. I look forward to assisting the team with expanding business both in South County and Silicon Valley," stated Ms. Marquez.

About Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank is a full-service community business bank dedicated to providing quality depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The bank focuses on commercial banking services for small to medium-sized businesses, offering a variety of products and services that combine the best of personal touch with convenient technology-based client service. Pinnacle Bank has locations in Campbell, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, and Salinas. For more information, visit www.pinnacle.bank.

