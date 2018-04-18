Mayshad Foundation Implements Social Action Plan in the Department of Thiès, in Tivouane, Republic of Senegal

Ms. Alaoui met with President Seynabou Gaye Toure to assess local community needs in order to implement innovative social projects that align with the Department's development strategy and the community's vision of growth. The Mayshad Foundation's mission continues to be to implement sustainable projects in rural parts of Africa, counting among its beneficiaries' vulnerable women and young girls to empower them to develop a sustainable life within their community.

As the grass root participatory approach being an important phase in the development strategy of the Mayshad Foundation, this visit reinforces the centuries-old ties between Senegal and Morocco and supports the vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI for the development and unification of Africa. The empowerment meeting united two women leaders from Morocco and Senegal who have the vision to implement innovative social development programs through the promotion of women's leadership in Senegal and throughout Africa.

This visit is also a continuation of the strategy of the Mayshad Foundation on the African continent and the role of Ms. Alaoui in advocating for innovative social approaches, the implementation of concrete solutions to achieve the goals of sustainable development (SDG) of the United Nations, and the utilization of Africa's resources to promote the role of women in the development of the continent.

At the end of the visit, a social action plan will be set up following a working session between the office of the President of the Department, the regional institutions, and the delegation of the Mayshad Foundation.

About Mayshad Foundation: Founded in 2014 by Nezha Alaoui, the Mayshad Foundation is a U.S.-based NGO with operations in Morocco, and other African countries. The Mayshad Foundation's programs are designed to support underserved women and girls in Africa, the Americas, and other parts of the world focusing on three primary areas: social entrepreneurship, education and climate change solutions. For more information, please visit: http://www.mayshadfoundation.org.

