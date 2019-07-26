Mayssa Karaa launches "Simple Cure" after a long battle with identity

Karaa's hypnotic vocal delivery proves yet again unique, as it conveys a relatable message on 'identity loss' in an increasingly interconnected world. Mayssa elaborates, "This album is for those who dared to break their figurative shackles and chose to explore the world on their own terms. In an effort to embrace their true identity and aspiration, the album is a musical journey of empowerment and self-acceptance. With each song representing a chapter in my life story, I discovered that the 'cure' does not exist from without, but from within each of us!"

Critics compare Mayssa's sound to "Florence Welch" and "Dua Lipa," concurrently applauding her Lebanese influence. Subtly political, she continuously redefines her identity as she embraces personal growth and new locations.

Musically, the album is wide-ranging as it features intimate songs with piano-based simplicity and epic electronic orchestrations. She effortlessly incorporates timeless Middle Eastern influences, creating a unique brand in which she melts modern pop global music with her distinctive sound.

Starting her journey of self-exploration, the story of the album opens with "Call me a Stranger." She subsequently discovers that life is almost never black and white as depicted in the lyrics of "In the Grey." The carrier single "Versailles" next unfolds, contemplating the idea of reaching a "truce" from within and with the external world. The album concludes with its most important and liberating message in "Simple Cure."

