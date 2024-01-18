Maysteel Industries Acquires Star Precision Manufacturing, Inc.

Denver-Based Acquisition Expands Maysteel's Geographic Reach and Industries Served

ALLENTON, Wis., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maysteel Industries, LLC ("Maysteel"), a portfolio company of Littlejohn Capital, LLC, announced today the acquisition of Star Precision Manufacturing, Inc., a full service, sheet metal fabrication, precision machining and complete finishing services company.

The acquisition immediately reinforces Maysteel's position as a leader in the sheet metal fabrication sector and, combined with its previous acquisition of DAMAC and merger with Porter's Group, expands its products and services, as well as its geographic reach.

Star Precision specializes in the fabrication of sheet metal into complex equipment serving a diverse customer base across a wide variety of industries, including utilities, telecommunications, scientific instrument, medical, data storage, and recreational vehicles, among others. The company operates a 100,000+ sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility in Frederick, CO outside Denver and will continue to operate as Star Precision under the Maysteel family.

Kevin Matkin, Chief Executive Officer of Maysteel, said, "Maysteel participates in a diverse set of defined industries that require durable sheet metal solutions. Star Precision is a complementary addition to our growing platform as we continue to scale and diversify our metal production and machining capabilities. For over 15 years, Star Precision has built its reputation serving customers in Colorado, and we hope to build on the relationships they have established to offer additional products and services across different markets. Star Precision is an essential piece to our future success and growth, and we are excited to have the company and its people as part of Maysteel."

Angus Littlejohn III, President of Littlejohn Capital, said "We are excited to continue to build Maysteel into the leading metal solutions provider in North America. Star Precision further develops our internal capabilities and geographical presence allowing us to better serve our customers."

John Wislawski, CEO and owner of Star Precision, commented, "It was important to me that the new owner of Star Precision share the same values for our customers and employees and take what we've built over the past 16 years and move the company forward. Maysteel's local approach to serving the needs of customers is a strong cultural fit with Star Precision, and we look forward to building Star Precision's capabilities to broader geographies. We are very pleased to be a part of Maysteel and with their additional resources, product lines and talent we will be able to better serve our customers with quality products and service."

About Maysteel Industries

Maysteel specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing custom, precision, OEM sheet metal enclosures, kiosks, cabinets and racks. The company's product solutions are widely used in a wide variety of applications, including renewable energy, self-service kiosk/digital signage, security, utility, industrial and data center industries. Maysteel strives to provide the lowest total product cost by employing design for manufacturability solutions throughout the product lifecycle. Maysteel was founded in 1936 and today has over 700 employees and manufacturing locations in Allenton, Wisconsin, Lynchburg, Virginia, Garland, Texas, Monterrey Mexico, and manufacturing partner locations in Europe. For more information, visit www.maysteel.com.

