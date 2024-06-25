Maysteel Industries Promotes Dan Kane to Chief Financial Officer

Replaces Retiring 20-Year Maysteel Veteran Randy Gromowski

ALLENTON, Wis., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maysteel Industries, LLC ("Maysteel"), a portfolio company of Littlejohn Capital, LLC, announced today the promotion of Dan Kane to Chief Financial Officer, replacing Randy Gromowski who is retiring after serving with Maysteel for 20 years, including the past 11 years as CFO.

Kevin Matkin, Chief Executive Officer of Maysteel, said, "Dan is a strong financial leader with an extensive track record of driving business growth through robust controls and financial leadership. He has demonstrated his acumen and leadership and his promotion to CFO is a natural progression that will drive further progress and growth in the organization. We look forward to working more closely with him as we continue to support our organic growth, identify targeted acquisitions that will expand our geographic reach, products and services, and further our position as a leader in the sheet metal fabrication sector." Kevin added, "At Maysteel, we seek to build our team with talented people and look inward first for those that earn the next step in their journey. Dan is an excellent example of this effort."

Mr. Kane joined Maysteel in 2021 as c Controller, working closely with the company's management team, Littlejohn Capital and lenders, and played a leading role in integrating the company's recent transformative acquisition of Star Precision Manufacturing, which expanded Maysteel's geographic reach and industries served. Prior to joining Maysteel, he served for 17 years with Caterpillar Inc. in several finance and accounting positions, most recently as Business Resource Manager from 2018 to 2020. Dan is a CPA and a graduate of Illinois State University.

Commenting on Mr. Gromowski's planned retirement, Mr. Matkin, commented, "Randy is a 20-year veteran of Maysteel, serving for the past 11 years as CFO where he has helped guide the company through tremendous growth, several acquisitions, and a multi-plant ERP implementation. He has worked closely with Littlejohn Capital and the company's lenders to establish relationships based on integrity, trust, and professionalism and possesses a rare combination of skills and character that will be tremendously missed."

About Maysteel Industries

Maysteel specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing custom, precision, OEM sheet metal enclosures, kiosks, cabinets and racks. The company's product solutions are widely used in a wide variety of applications, including data center, renewable energy, power & mobile back-up, self-service kiosk, safes & security, and utility industries. Maysteel strives to provide the lowest total product cost by employing design for manufacturability solutions throughout the product lifecycle. Maysteel was founded in 1936 and today has over 800 employees and manufacturing locations in Allenton, Wisconsin, Lynchburg, Virginia, Garland, Texas, Monterrey Mexico, Fredrick, Colorado, and manufacturing partner locations in Europe. For more information, visit www.maysteel.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Maysteel Industries, LLC