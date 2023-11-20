Maytag Debuts Good Looking, Hard Working Appliances with New Maytag® Performance Kitchen Lineup

Maytag

20 Nov, 2023, 08:59 ET

Maytag Performance Kitchen Lineup blends aesthetics and performance, backed by a 10-year limited part warranty.

New survey reveals durability and performance in large kitchen appliances are very important to homeowners.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maytag brand introduced its Performance Lineup today, a new collection of large appliances and performance powerhouses in the kitchen. The lineup includes a large capacity cooling fridge, a range that simmers and sears with precision, a microwave that handles splatters and spills, and a dishwasher with serious cleaning strength.

Maytag debuts good looking, hard working appliances with new Maytag® Performance Kitchen Lineup.
The new Maytag® Performance Kitchen Lineup takes on mealtime with power and performance.

From taking on mealtime with power and performance to tackling tough messes, Maytag gets the job done and gets it done right, because Maytag knows durability, functionality, and performance are non-negotiables when it comes to large kitchen appliances. A recent survey1 conducted on behalf of Maytag shows nearly three-fourths of homeowners say durability (73%), functionality (72%), and performance (70%) are very important when it comes to home appliances like refrigerators, ovens, and dishwashers.

"Not only is this lineup stacked with power, it touts a new Maytag badge with elevated touch points such as handles and knobs," said Lauren Bigger, Maytag Senior Brand Manager. "While we prioritize performance, we know appliance aesthetics and overall kitchen design is very important to homeowners. This kitchen collection has the same Maytag dependability our shoppers know and trust, but now with a new modern look and feel."

The survey1 also found that while most respondents were happy with the current status of their kitchens, over half (53%) have future plans to renovate with the desire to achieve a new look (59%), create more space (42%), and update appliances (40%).

"Maytag works tirelessly to get the job done and the new performance lineup is no different," said Bigger. "We're offering quality, attractive kitchen appliances at an affordable price for homeowners looking to enhance their kitchen space and experience."

The Maytag® Performance Lineup brings the power to cooking, cleaning, and cooling in the kitchen. The new lineup comes in a stainless steel finish and is designed with key features, including:

  • 36-Inch Wide Side-by-Side Refrigerator - 25 cu. ft.: (MRSF4036PZ/B/W)
    • Gallon door bins: Made strong for large capacity cooling, keeping food accessible while maximizing space on the shelves.
    • Metal shelf: Gives the inside a bold look that's as durable as it is distinct.
  • Hybrid Tub Dishwasher with Heated Dry: (MDTS4224PZ/B/W)
    • Enhanced Wash: Uses more water and heat than the Normal cycle, delivering a more powerful clean.
    • Heated Dry with fan: Uses increased temperatures and powerful internal fan help reduce excess moisture inside to get dishes nice and dry2.
  • Maytag® Steam Clean Range - 5.3 cu. ft. and Maytag® Self-Cleaning Gas Range - 5.0 cu. ft.: (MER4800PZ, MGR6600PZ)
    • 9"/6" Dual-Choice element (electric): Matches the heat to the pan you're using so you can cook your meal the way you want.
    • 5 Burners (gas): Offers cooktop flexibility to prepare your meal without juggling pots and pans.
    • Variable broil (electric and gas): Delivers the temperatures you need for fast cooking. Set the oven between 350°F and 500°F to get the results you want on meat, sweet peppers, and more.
  • Over-the-Range Microwave with Non-Stick Interior Coating - 1.7 cu. ft.: (MMMS4230PZ)
    • Non-stick interior coating: Makes cleaning as simple as a wipe down with a soft, damp cloth.
    • Dishwasher-safe turntable plate: Clean up spills by simply putting it in the dishwasher.

The Maytag® Performance Lineup is now available on Maytag.com and at participating Maytag brand retailers. To learn more, visit Maytag.com/Kitchen.

Maytag also offers several award-winning kitchen appliances, including the Maytag® French Door Refrigerator (MFI2570FEZ) which was ranked 'Best Refrigerator Overall' by Forbes.com3 for its easy-to-clean fingerprint resistant stainless steel finish and its ability to quickly chill groceries after shopping at the store.

Survey Findings:

  • Most homeowners describe their ideal kitchen as spacious (77%), cooking-focused (68%), and modern (62%).
  • When thinking about large kitchen appliances like refrigerators, ovens, and dishwashers, half of homeowners say matching overall kitchen design (54%) and aesthetics (50%) are very important.
  • Over two-thirds of homeowners (69%) say having the same brand of large appliances throughout the kitchen is important.
  • Stainless steel (59%), black (42%), and white (34%) rise to the top when looking at preferred large appliance colors. 

About Maytag Brand

For more than 100 years, Maytag has engineered powerful and dependable kitchen and laundry appliances to tackle the burden of household chores. Maytag brand's wide range of products- including refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges, cooktops, ovens and front and top load washers and dryers - are built to do the dirty work and designed to provide the performance you need to get the job done. In 2014, Maytag introduced the Maytag Man – the human embodiment of the durability, reliability and power inside all Maytag® appliances. For more information, visit Maytag.com.

1 Data from a survey conducted by Savanta on behalf of Maytag from October 20-25, 2023, with a panel of 1,000 homeowners ages 18-64. The margin of error is +/- 3%.
2 Compared to Short Heated Dry.
3 Forbes.com: The 8 Best Refrigerators, According To Kitchen Editors, October 23, 2023. © 2023 Forbes. All rights reserved. Used under license. From the Forbes Vetted Contributor Group. Opinions expressed by Forbes Contributors are their own.

SOURCE Maytag

