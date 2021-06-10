Mayvenn Taps Former Stack Overflow Executive Mihir Pathak as New Chief Operating Officer

OAKLAND, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the fastest growing Black owned, venture-backed beauty tech company, Mayvenn is announcing former Stack Overflow Executive Mihir Pathak as the company's new Chief Operating Officer.

Mihir joined Stack Overflow in 2016 as Chief of Staff to Founder and CEO, Joel Spolsky and grew to become the Chief Strategist & Executive Vice President of Strategy and Transformation. Mihir transformed Stack Overflow into a hyper growth SaaS company, which ultimately led to a $1.8 billion acquisition by Prosus. Through his tenure, Mihir helped fundraise, expand to international markets, launch and grow new products, and support the largest online community of technologists, with over a 100 million monthly visitors.

Prior to joining Stack Overflow, Mihir worked at McKinsey & Co., served as a Presidential Management Fellow and Policy Advisor for the White House National Economic Council during the Obama Administration, and represented NASA on Capitol Hill as a legislative liaison. He also contributed to NASA as a Research Scientist across several NASA centers. Mihir received his Ph.D. from Georgia Tech in cryogenic & thermal physics, and has published over a dozen peer-reviewed scientific manuscripts.

"I'm thrilled to join Mayvenn as COO," says Pathak. "The company culture is kind and gritty, and the team has truly built something special. Mayvenn is well on its way to becoming a household name in the beauty industry. I look forward to further cementing our brand and growing our technology platform as we focus on scaling the organization and our impact."

As COO, Pathak will be responsible for business strategy, day to day organizational operations, and scaling the company. He will also be an instrumental part of future fundraising and corporate development.

"Mayvenn is one of those rare organizations where you feel the authenticity of the vision and mission as you speak to team members, customers, and the community," continues Pathak. "We are empowering hairstylists and salon professionals to own a larger share of their industry while building a better beauty experience for people of color. Mayvenn is on the verge of massive growth, and its potential is limitless. I'm very excited to be on this journey as we become the next big thing!"

This same sentiment is shared by Mayvenn CEO Diishan Imira. "I could not be more excited to have Mihir join Mayvenn. With his leadership style and his experience strategically growing and scaling companies, Mihir will be instrumental as we build out and execute our growth strategy."

For more information, please visit https://shop.mayvenn.com/

About Mayvenn: Founded by Oakland native and Hampton University alum Diishan Imira in 2013, Mayvenn has become the largest and only Black-owned, venture-backed tech company and empowerment network that strengthens and rewards black entrepreneurship in the hair and beauty industry. With 90 percent of Mayvenn's network consisting of black women beauty professionals and customers, Mayvenn recognizes that supporting salons and independent hair care experts creates a rising tide for entire communities. Mayvenn's mission as the first all-inclusive virtual hair salon offering end-to-end service for buying hair products and booking local salon services is to help grow black businesses while providing quality, affordable hair care and styling for a fraction of the normal cost. To date, Mayvenn has generated over $120 million in revenue and has paid out over $25 million to professionals nationwide, and an additional $1.25 million in relief funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company leverages its proprietary InstaPay system to deliver payments directly into the accounts of beauty professionals in its network. CEO Diishan Imira has raised $41 million in venture funding from Andreesen Horowitz, Essence Ventures, Serena Williams, Jimmy Lovine, Andre Iguodala, and other notable investors, family, and friends. Mayvenn has a diverse team of 64 corporate employees located in the Bay Area, and a continuously growing network of thousands of beauty professionals nationwide who have cultivated a virtual community where they market their services, share their expertise, and showcase their entrepreneurial successes.

