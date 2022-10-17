Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Acquires KickHouse Franchise System

Floyd Mayweather's Fitness Franchise Continues Its Strong Franchise Expansion

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MW Fitness Holdings, LLC, the parent company of Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, today announced that it has acquired KickHouse Fitness, LLC, a leading kickboxing franchise system. The transaction combines the 65 current Mayweather Boxing + Fitness franchise locations with the 26 KickHouse franchise locations into a single group under MW Fitness Holdings, LLC, offering the opportunity to enhance franchisee systems and infrastructure across all areas of both businesses.

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness is one of the leading boutique fitness franchise systems in the country – having grown from 5 locations in March of 2020 to 65 today - and features inclusive, high-intensity fitness experiences combining Floyd Mayweather's workouts, instructional videos and intellectual property throughout its studios. James Williams, CEO of MW Fitness Holdings, LLC, said, "Mayweather Boxing + Fitness has become one of the most recognizable brands in fitness over the past three years. We are thrilled to combine KickHouse with our platform to enhance our infrastructure, improve our systems and increase the support that we provide to our franchisees."

KickHouse Fitness' founder, Jessica Yarmey, said, "We are beyond excited to become part of the MW Fitness family, sitting alongside the industry-leading Mayweather Boxing + Fitness brand and team. We believe that this combination will offer opportunities across all areas of the combined business, including marketing and franchisee support, and will help make all locations more relevant and attractive to consumers across the country."

MW Fitness Holdings, LLC was advised by DLA Piper on the transaction. Wolfson Partners LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to KickHouse Fitness, LLC and Frederic Dorwart, Lawyers PLLC served as KickHouse's legal advisor.

About Mayweather Boxing + Fitness

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness is a best-in-class group fitness experience that combines immersive training with tight-knit communities. Founded in 2018 by undefeated world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, together with partners Burrel Wilks and James Williams, the gyms provide an inclusive, high-intensity fitness experience developed by the champ himself.

About KickHouse Fitness

KickHouse Fitness is a modern kickboxing concept that offers a variety of group exercise classes suited for all people, regardless of age, gender or fitness level. The business recently expanded to 11 states and was ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine #36 of its "Top & Emerging Franchises" and #118 of its "Fastest Growing Franchises" in 2022. As a female-founded busionliness with a strong female membership base, the KickHouse brand will powerfully complement the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness brand, franchisees, and team.

