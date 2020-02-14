Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Entrusts BLAZE Public Relations with PR Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE Public Relations, a Santa Monica-based PR agency specializing in consumer lifestyle brands, announced the addition of Mayweather Boxing + Fitness to their growing roster of clients in the health, fitness and franchise categories. The group fitness and boxing experience created by legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather formed this partnership to increase brand awareness across the globe.

"Mayweather Boxing + Fitness has grown at an incredibly fast rate since our inception two years ago," said James Williams, CEO of Mayweather Boxing + Fitness. "We are thrilled to partner with BLAZE PR, an agency that has achieved impressive results for many fitness-focused brands, to drive increased visibility and excitement around our expansion."

BLAZE will conduct media outreach to create buzz around Mayweather's cutting-edge fitness and boxing experience, international expansion plans, and rapid studio openings. The lifestyle agency aims to spotlight the brand as the fastest growing new fitness franchise ever and facilitate conversations between the media, Floyd Mayweather, and CEO James Williams.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, a brand that has already gained great traction in the fitness world," said BLAZE PR President, Matt Kovacs. "We are confident that our multi-tiered campaign will achieve the necessary results to earn Mayweather domestic and international attention."

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness signs multiple new franchise locations every week, with plans to open studios in every U.S. state and multiple international countries. The classes are exciting for all levels and have become one of the most effective calorie-burning workouts in the country. To learn more about Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, visit https://www.mayweather.fit/franchise/ or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

ABOUT MAYWEATHER BOXING + FITNESS

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness is a best-in-class group fitness experience that combines immersive training with revolutionary technology. Having spent 21 years at the top of the sport of boxing and developing his proprietary – and previously unshared – workout programs and routines, Floyd Mayweather has partnered with an industry-leading team to deliver the gold standard in franchising.

ABOUT BLAZE PR

BLAZE is the go-to partner for lifestyle brands hungry for a real piece of the market share. Fresh and seasoned, the PR boutique agency is comprised of veteran practitioners who stay one step ahead of trends and will not rest on the laurels of past successes. BLAZE puts the strategy back in PR. Their media strategies are meaty, creative and on-point because they're backed by a thoughtful process that considers the particular world of each brand. For more information, visit blazepr.com.

Media Contact

Matt Kovacs

(310) 395-5050

mkovacs@blazepr.com

SOURCE BLAZE Public Relations

