Mayweather to Launch Knockout Tournament Series on Skillz Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Floyd Mayweather Jr. and his latest tech venture, Stardam Images , are launching an exclusive branded tournament series in Skillz mobile games. Having won fifteen major world titles throughout his career, Mayweather is a world-renowned professional boxer commonly dubbed "The Best Ever." The competitions will allow Mayweather's millions of fans to compete for Mayweather-branded prizes including a virtual meet and greet, a Las Vegas getaway, autographed boxing gloves, and more.

Starting today, new users who download 21 Blitz can compete for free to win exclusive prizes from Mayweather's clothing and lifestyle brand The Money Team (TMT), with the total prize pool valued at $135,000. The first tournament in the series will run this weekend from September 4 at 6pm PT through September 7 at 6pm PT. Each player will have five free entries. In addition, all participants will receive a 15% coupon for products in the TMT store.

Founded with the belief that everyone loves to compete, Skillz is raising the bar for how brands, celebrities, and nonprofits connect with their fans and followers. Leading organizations including T-Mobile , American Cancer Society , and Bowlero as well as celebrities such as Steve Young and Jerry Rice have all hosted competitions on the platform.

"When you're undefeated there isn't a moment where you can accept anything less than perfection. And so I'm partnering with the best mobile gaming company out there in Skillz, while bringing my latest tech venture Stardam Images to knockout advertising," said Floyd Mayweather. "The best of the best, with the best. Who's ready to make some money in my tournaments?"

"Floyd Mayweather, one of the greatest boxers alive, celebrates the spirit of competition using Skillz, and his tournament series will offer a fun and interactive experience for everyone to embrace their inner champion," said Andrew Paradise, CEO and founder of Skillz.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology , Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading venture capitalists, media companies, and professional sports leagues and franchises. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC's Disruptor 50, Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

About Stardam Images LLC

Stardam Images is fundamentally changing celebrity-endorsed advertising. In an environment where businesses are struggling to get noticed, Stardam is the difference-maker by solving a very specific advertising problem by tapping star power and access without breaking the bank. A simple 3 step process provides businesses the opportunity to choose a celebrity, select a shout and create an ad leveraging an extensive library of videos, photos and custom content in sports and entertainment. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV. and backed by trusted celebrities and investors globally. Learn more about the advantages of Stardam Images at stardamimages.com .

