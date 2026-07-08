Maywood Collaborates with S&P Global Market Intelligence to Integrate its Data into Maywood's AI Workflows

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maywood, the first finance-compliant proactive AI built for investment banking, private equity, and the broader financial services industry, today announced it has collaborated with S&P Global Market Intelligence to integrate its data into Maywood's proactive AI harness. The integration lets Maywood's agents proactively track important companies, identify key signals, and help teams do more deals.

The integration enables Maverick, Maywood's proactive AI agent, to monitor real-time private and public company financials, transactions, and corporate events as they happen. Financial teams can now stay ahead of the moments that move deals: a target approaching a financing need, a portfolio company nearing an exit, a sponsor's hold period maturing, a leadership change that signals a new mandate. Rather than running a search after the fact, Maverick watches these signals continuously across a dealmaker's universe, connects them to the relationships and live deals already in the CRM and deal book, and surfaces the right move, drafted and ready, the moment it matters.

Maywood's collaboration with S&P Global Market Intelligence significantly upgrades the power of its proactive AI agent. Post this

"Senior dealmakers don't miss opportunities because the data isn't available. They miss them because no one was watching at the right moment," said Kent Goodman, Chief Operating Officer of Maywood. "Most artificial intelligence waits to be prompted, which makes the managing director the bottleneck. Maverick inverts that. It's AI that prompts you, now grounded in S&P Global Market Intelligence's trusted data, so managing directors and partners are in front of the right person at exactly the right time."

Maverick is purpose-built for the senior professionals who drive revenue across investment banking, private equity, commercial banking, wealth management, auditing, and business development. It embeds compliant AI into the systems they already use and is built to FINRA and SEC requirements from day one, with human approval at every external boundary.

About Maywood

Maywood is a leader in proactive AI for finance, spanning investment banking, commercial banking, lending, private credit, private equity, wealth management, auditing, and business development. Its agent Maverick is the first finance-compliant proactive AI that runs 24/7, purpose-built for managing directors and partners. Every senior professional carries hundreds of relationships and dozens of live deals, and today's AI waits to be prompted, making the human the bottleneck. Maywood inverts that: it works in the background across your network and your deal book, surfacing moves, drafting replies, and pushing process forward. For more information, visit www.maywoodai.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Maywood