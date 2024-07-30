Maz Ghorban Takes Helm as President of Rockpoint Legal Funding, Leading Expansion into Probate Funding

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maz Ghorban, an experienced senior executive with a distinguished 25-year career spanning the legal services, call center, and software industries, has taken the helm as President of Rockpoint Legal Funding, a burgeoning leader in Litigation Funding . With extensive experience in scaling private and public companies, Ghorban is set to drive the company's mission to facilitate optimal case outcomes by providing critical funds and accessible medical treatment to plaintiffs, while delivering operational efficiencies and capital to law firms.

Rockpoint Legal Funding President Maz Ghorban

Ghorban's appointment comes at a pivotal time as Rockpoint Legal Funding prepares to launch its new venture, Rockpoint Probate Funding. His seasoned leadership and data-driven decision-making have already made a significant impact on shaping this new initiative. It is important to note that Rockpoint Legal Funding is not a financial, medical, or legal advisor, and individuals should seek appropriate professional advice for such matters.

Recognizing a need similar to litigation funding, probate funding offers substantial benefits for beneficiaries and executors who require access to funds during the often lengthy and complicated probate process. Probate funding can help heirs avoid the prolonged wait for their inheritance and can be utilized to cover expenses such as medical bills, funeral costs, and day-to-day living expenses.

Under Ghorban's leadership, Rockpoint Legal Funding is poised for significant growth and success among its already substantial offerings from pre-settlement and post-settlement funding to plaintiff and litigation funding and medical lien purchases. His strategic vision, combined with his deep industry knowledge and unwavering commitment to excellence, will drive the company's mission forward and enhance its reputation as a leader in the legal funding industry.

Mr. Ghorban jovially states, "To be blessed with the career I have had and the amazing teams I have worked with is something I will always be grateful for, but not until I arrived at Rockpoint did I truly feel at home, surrounded by a supportive team of managing executives, and the most highly reviewed and dedicated sales staff and client reps in the industry."

Before joining Rockpoint, Ghorban served as Executive VP and Business Unit CEO of Alert Communications, a subsidiary of Everservice and the largest legal-only intake call center in the United States. Ghorban's extensive background in supporting plaintiff and defense firms spans every part of the firm lifecycle. His comprehensive understanding of the legal services landscape positions him uniquely to lead Rockpoint Legal Funding and its new probate funding initiative to new heights.

As Rockpoint Legal Funding embarks on this exciting new chapter with the launch of Rockpoint Probate Funding , the company's future looks brighter than ever. With Ghorban at the helm, Rockpoint is well-positioned to continue its legacy of excellence and make a lasting impact on the legal services industry.

