MAZ Integrates With Flowplayer To Bridge Gap In Video Distribution Model

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MAZ , the leading content logistics company powering mobile apps and OTT channels for companies like Bloomberg, USA Today, Fast Company, and more, today announced its integration with Flowplayer , the best-in-class online video platform designed for publishers. MAZ will now offer its customers access to Flowplayer's video player and, in-kind, Flowplayer's users will have access to the distribution channels provided by MAZ. The relationship was forged because of an industry need for a strategic, unique and effective deployment method for video content.

"As consumer habits become more and more diverse, you need your content to be available everywhere. But making that happen is usually a cumbersome process," said Paul Canetti, MAZ CEO. "With this partnership, video publishers will only have to go through the process of uploading content once, and from there it will be made available to all of the distribution channels they could want, from web to social to OTT."

Flowplayer enables publishers to create customized video players, monetize and broadcast easily directly on their site. However, there is a real opportunity and need for publishers' videos to live beyond brands' websites, since video content is now being consumed by end users across multiple devices and platforms. MAZ offers that solution as they have the tools to process, curate, publish, and monetize their content to audiences across mobile, social media, TV, voice assistants, and more. Flowplayer, in turn, provides MAZ with a best in class player and video solution.

"This partnership will provide our publishers with a streamlined and rewarding experience from end to end," said Flowplayer CEO, Emanuel Viklund. "We chose MAZ to bridge a gap in the workflow for our customers. Together, we are offering them a seamless, comprehensive and customizable service."

Ultimately, the integration will allow customers hosting their video content on Flowplayer to automatically create robust VOD channels through MAZ. Uploaded content will be available on Apple TV, Roku, etc. with playlists and mobile companion apps.

MAZ and Flowplayer are currently offering each other's services to their customers through a bundle or as an add-on. To learn more about the partnership visit www.mazsystems.com/maz-and-flowplayer-a-partnership.

About MAZ

MAZ is The Content Logistics Company. Brands and media companies like Bloomberg, Hearst, Condé Nast, USA Today, Outside TV, and hundreds of others use MAZ to process, curate, publish, and monetize their content to audiences across mobile, social media, TV, voice assistants, and more.

MAZ has processed and published over half a billion pieces of content to millions of users across 200+ countries. The company was selected as one of Inc. Magazine's "30 Under 30 - America's Coolest Young Entrepreneurs" as well as one of Entrepreneur Magazine's "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America".

About Flowplayer

Flowplayer provides a purpose-built video platform for digital media publishers to capture the video and live opportunity. The platform features next-generation video technology including the fastest loading video player and the most sophisticated live streaming service. Already installed on an estimated 1 million sites Flowplayer is recognized as the fastest growing media player by SimilarTech.

