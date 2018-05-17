MAZ Launches The World's First Content Logistics System: A New Category of Enterprise Software for Content Creators

MAZ, founded by former Apple and Adobe designers and engineers, is used by brands like Bloomberg, Hearst, Condé Nast, USA Today, Outside TV, and hundreds of others.

Brands, media and news companies, TV broadcasters, and organizations, like schools and trade associations, are creating more content than ever before. Instead of needing only to push that content to a single distribution channel, they are tasked with reaching consumers across an ever expanding multitude of devices and platforms. Most companies solve these content logistics problems by hiring developers to manually build out each distribution output one-by-one, only to find themselves needing to build again and again as new output types inevitably emerge.

Instead, they can now use MAZ, the world's first Content Logistics System. MAZ partners can manage the processing, filtering, packaging, and shipping of their content to all major outputs, including social media like Twitter and Facebook, voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, news services like Apple News, as well as the ability to create full mobile and TV apps for platforms like iOS, Android, Apple TV and Roku; all from a single system, without any code.

"Every brand today has to somehow get their content to every single distribution channel in order to reach consumers, and there are more and more popping up every year," said MAZ CEO, Paul Canetti. "This year it's Alexa, and next year it will be something else. Content logistics is a growing problem, and we have built a solution that truly fulfills the promise of 'Create once, publish everywhere.' Not only for outputs that exist today, but for the ones yet to come as well."

About MAZ:

MAZ is The Content Logistics Company. Brands and media companies like Bloomberg, Hearst, Condé Nast, USA Today, Outside TV, and hundreds of others use MAZ to process, curate, publish, and monetize their content to audiences across mobile, social media, TV, voice assistants, and more.

MAZ has processed and published over half a billion pieces of content to millions of users across 200+ countries. The company was selected as one of Inc. Magazine's "30 Under 30 - America's Coolest Young Entrepreneurs" as well as one of Entrepreneur Magazine's "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America".

