Mazars achieves HITRUST CSF assessor designation to enhance client data integrity, mitigate risk and meet compliance requirements

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm in the US, today announced that it has been designated as a HITRUST CSF Assessor by HITRUST. Mazars is now able to offer services using the HITRUST CSF, a comprehensive security framework that addresses the multitude of security, privacy and regulatory challenges facing healthcare organizations in order to comply with healthcare, third-party and government regulations and standards. Originally used mostly by healthcare groups, the importance of HITRUST has spread across industries, particularly for those who collect and must safeguard protected personal information like hospitality, ecommerce, and financial services, and is now among the most recognized standards for assuring data integrity.

Robert Kastenschmidt, Partner, National Consulting & Advisory Leader, commented, "HITRUST is the cornerstone of healthy cybersecurity and risk management positioning. As the world continues to become more technologically interconnected, more PPI will also be at risk from cyberattacks. By providing these services, we're helping our clients reduce their risk and have a better foundation for future growth."

Gil Enos, National Healthcare Practice Leader, added, "Healthcare groups have long used HITRUST as their standard to meet compliance with HIPAA requirements. It's the most trusted set of benchmarks for ensuring an organization is appropriately handling sensitive client data. What we're seeing now, particularly due to new laws such as the California Consumer Privacy Act and the EU's General Data Protection Regulation, is that companies in a range of industries need this service, so we're leveraging our existing expertise to address that urgent need."

Justin Frazer, Director and HITRUST team leader, said, "I'm excited to be launching this new, broader service offering. Our team is highly skilled with HITRUST, both in a healthcare setting and for a range of clients in other industries. I believe that moving forward, an increasingly broad segment of the market is going to need HITRUST certification. And, as one of only 93 Certified Assessors in the country, Mazars is well-positioned to help our clients, now and into the future."

Media Contacts

Beth More, Marketing Director, Mazars USA LLP, [email protected]

Makovsky, [email protected]

About Mazars in US

Mazars USA LLP is an independent member firm of Mazars Group, an international audit, tax and advisory organization with operations in over 90 countries. With roots going back to 1921 in the US, the firm has significant national presence in strategic geographies, providing seamless access to 26,000+ professionals around the world. Our industry specialists deliver tailored services to a wide range of clients across sectors, including individuals, high-growth emerging companies, privately-owned businesses and large enterprises.

SOURCE Mazars USA LLP