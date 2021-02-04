Mazars Expands Leadership of Microsoft Partnership Through Addition of Ivan Cole as Systems Integration Chief Technology Leader

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars USA LLP, a leading accounting, tax, and consulting firm, today announced that Ivan Cole has joined the Consulting Group as Managing Director and Chief Technologist for the Mazars Systems Integration Practice focused on the continued expansion of Mazars' partnership with Microsoft, driving digital transformation, innovation, and unlocking critical value for clients through the Microsoft ecosystem. With a long and successful track record of leadership, Ivan is a valuable addition to the firm's strategic vision.

Mazars' Management and Technology Consulting leader, Patrick Wheeler, commented "Mazars is excited and confident in Ivan's ability to help grow our Microsoft relationship led by John Accardi. Ivan is an innovative leader with significant experience delivering value-based technology strategies and solutions for clients. His experience crafting tailored solutions will be an important resource giving our clients a marketplace advantage."

With over 30 years' experience, Ivan was the visionary and key architect of the Microsoft Dynamics Experience Center, which demonstrated an end-to-end customer experience using Dynamics and emerging technologies. Previously, he was the CTO, Chief Strategist, of Industry and Cloud Solutions for a Global Systems Integrator and, prior to that, Ivan was the Principal and Founder of Cole Systems, a New York-based boutique Dynamics implementation partner.

Mazars' Systems Integration Practice leader, John Accardi, commented "I have worked with Ivan for many years in multiple organizations, he is a well-known and seasoned technologist in the Microsoft ecosystem. He is a great addition to the practice and the firm!"

Congratulations to Ivan and the Mazars team!" said Balaji Balasubramanian, General Manager, Dynamics 365 at Microsoft. "Ivan's deep domain and product knowledge, vision, and unwavering passion for Microsoft Business Applications have helped not only to shape the strategy and evolution of Dynamics 365 Commerce but has also built a very strong relationship between our teams and with our customers over the years. I wish Ivan and Mazars the greatest success, with the full support from Microsoft."

Ivan commented, "I'm very excited to be joining Mazars to continue to define, build and execute a successful innovation strategy centered around the strengths of the Microsoft Business Application Platform. Microsoft's suite of solutions perfectly aligns with Mazars' strengths in the consulting arena and provides value to the firm's customers and prospects. This is an exciting time for Mazars and Microsoft, and I'm thrilled to be on this journey with both organizations."

Mazars' Systems Integration Practice focuses on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform solutions in the areas of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Workforce Management (WFM), and Application Development and Integration.

