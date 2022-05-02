Mazars in the US Appoints Brad Leffler as National Audit Service Leader

With over 25 years of experience, Brad succeeds Brian Clouse who is retiring from the firm

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm in the US, today announced that Brad Leffler has been appointed as National Audit Service leader, succeeding Brian Clouse, who is retiring from the firm. With more than 25 years of experience, Brad will focus on supporting clients across key sectors, while continuing to grow and develop the Mazars audit team.

"Brad's years of experience delivering audit and assurance services to a wide range of industries will enhance the capabilities of our audit team, and we are excited for what the future holds under his leadership," said Chairman and CEO of Mazars in the US, Victor Wahba.

Brad led the growth of the Dallas office after joining Mazars in 2020 and will remain its Office Managing Partner. He has a wealth of experience auditing companies with complex business combination issues, debt and equity structures, including acquisitions, divestitures and exit strategies. Brad has worked extensively with clients in the energy, retail and consumer products, technology and manufacturing distribution industries.

In this new role, he will focus on building a strong and successful audit team by encouraging career development and growth opportunities.

"I am honored to be appointed as the National Audit Service Leader and look forward to the opportunity to work with talented individuals across the firm to deliver quality solutions," commented Brad. "I look forward to continuing to serve as the Office Managing Partner in Dallas while also leveraging my experience to grow our audit practice and develop the capabilities of our team."

Prior to joining Mazars, Brad was a Partner at a Big Four firm, where he served companies with various ownership structures including private equity-owned, family-owned and those with headquarters overseas. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Baylor University.

