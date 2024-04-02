Mazars in the US Hires Ryan McLaughlin as Partner

Brings over 16 years of experience to the Mazars Audit Practice in Long Island, NY

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading audit, tax and advisory firm in the US, today announced that Ryan McLaughlin has joined as an Audit Partner in the Long Island Office. With over 16 years of experience working in accounting, audit and business advisory with both private and publicly held clients, Ryan will contribute to growth across multiple service lines, particularly in the Long Island market.

"It's a great pleasure to welcome Ryan to Mazars as a new Audit Partner in our Long Island Office," said Craig Fine, Office Managing Partner. "With an expansive background in accounting, audit and business advisory across various industries and a passion for mentorship, Ryan's appointment will help strengthen our audit capabilities and positively impact our team's performance both on a local and firm-wide level."

Throughout his career, Ryan has led audit teams serving the needs of clients across varied industries, including pharmaceutical, retail and consumer products, manufacturing and distribution, software and technology, and professional services. Additionally, he has participated in all phases of client service, including work on Sarbanes-Oxley compliance requirements, business advisory consulting, agreed upon procedures engagements and other special projects.

"I'm looking forward to taking the next step in my career and embarking on this journey with Mazars," said Ryan. "With a strong focus on delivering exceptional service to our clients, I'm committed to supporting the growth and success of the Long Island office and the firm more broadly."

Ryan joins the firm from BDO, where he began his career and was appointed to Partner in 2021. In addition to his client work, he was involved in nearly every aspect of BDO's people development programs and seeks to continue his mentorship efforts with Mazars team members at all levels.

Ryan received a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Accounting from Siena College (NY) and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New York Society of Certified Public Accountants.

