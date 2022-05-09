Mazars in the US Welcomes Three Tax Leaders

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading audit, tax, and advisory firm in the US, today announced that three experienced professionals have joined the Tax Practice, expanding the firm's service offering to better support the evolving needs of clients in a complex global regulatory environment. David Nigliazzo returns to the firm as a Tax Partner serving clients in the Real Estate and Private Client Services Practice; Arash Barkhordar joins as a Principal, leading the Insurance Tax Practice; and David Livitt will be a Principal leading the firm's Global Mobility Tax Practice.

"We are excited to welcome Arash Barkhordar and David Livitt to the firm, as well as welcome back David Nigliazzo," said Victor Wahba, Chairman and CEO of Mazars in the US. "Each of these professionals possesses substantial experience in their respective fields, allowing us to provide enhanced services to our clients, as we continue to grow the firm and navigate complex domestic and international tax environments."

David Nigliazzo will focus on the personal and business tax needs of key decision-makers across the real estate industry.

David has over ten years of experience delivering tax planning and advisory services to institutional investors and individual real estate professionals. He has particular expertise in assisting partnerships and corporations with the use of private REITs in fund structures. Prior to joining Mazars, he was a Tax Director at both a large regional accounting firm and a Big 4 firm.

David received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Accounting from the University of Florida. David also attended Levin College of Law at the University of Florida, receiving his JD and a certificate in trusts and estates. He holds a Master of Science of Sports Management from the University of Florida.

Arash Barkhordar will leverage his extensive background in US and international tax matters to deliver value to Mazars' insurance clients. His experience interacting closely with senior management and global teams at some of the world's largest insurers will enhance the firm's ability to deliver innovative strategic and operational tax planning to this complex industry sector.

Arash has over 20 years of experience delivering US and international tax services to insurance companies, including property and casualty, life, health and the captive insurance space. Prior to joining Mazars, Arash was a Tax Director and part of the US Insurance Tax Leadership team at a large international accounting firm, assisting domestic and international insurance companies. Previously, he was a Tax Director at a Big 4 firm.

Arash received a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Information Systems, cum laude, with a minor in Economics from Queens College of the City University of New York. He also received a Juris Doctorate from the Hofstra University School of Law.

David Livitt specializes in Global Mobility Tax services, helping companies and individuals navigate the complexities of income tax, payroll and social security reporting when they work internationally. This includes employees on temporary expat assignment, business travelers and remote work. He specializes in risk and compliance management, strategic global mobility program and policy design and integrating workforce management solutions.

David has over 20 years of experience advising organizations, from start-ups to multinational companies, on global mobility risk management. As an expat, he understands first-hand the complexities of international tax regimes and the importance of having a trusted advisor to successfully navigate these regulations.

Prior to joining Mazars, David was the Global Practice Leader for Business Traveler & Remote Worker Solutions at a boutique international consulting firm. Previously he led global mobility groups at multiple Big Four firms in both the US and London.

David is a member of the Association of Tax Technicians, has a Certified Diploma in accounting and finance from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and an MA in landscape studies from the University of Leicester, all based in the UK.

